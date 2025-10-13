Campbell hits maiden Test ton as West Indies defy India

NEW DELHI: Opener John Campbell hit his first Test century as a defiant West Indies moved 18 runs from making India bat again on day four of the second Test on Monday.

West Indies were 252-3 at lunch in their second innings at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Campbell made 115 before being trapped lbw by Ravindra Jadeja to end a 177-run third-wicket stand with Shai Hope, who was on 92 at the break.

Skipper Roston Chase was on 23 to help frustrate an Indian attack that has bowled more than 150 consecutive overs.

West Indies resumed on 173-2 following on and the overnight pair kept up the charge until Campbell missed an attempted reverse sweep and was out lbw.

The left-handed Campbell moved from his overnight 87 to reach his century with a six off Jadeja. He removed his helmet and soaked in the applause from the dressing room.

Campbell is the first West Indies opener to score a hundred in Tests since March 2023.

India enforced the follow-on after they bowled out West Indies for 248, a deficit of 270 from the hosts’ first-innings 518-5 declared.

India are favourites to sweep the two-match series after they won the opener by an innings and 140 runs.