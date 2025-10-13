BML 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.89%)
BOP 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
CNERGY 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.39%)
CPHL 89.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.7%)
DCL 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.06%)
DGKC 236.99 Decreased By ▼ -8.83 (-3.59%)
FCCL 54.41 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-4.02%)
FFL 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.97%)
GCIL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.35%)
HUBC 207.16 Decreased By ▼ -4.01 (-1.9%)
KEL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.52%)
KOSM 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.21%)
LOTCHEM 25.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.28%)
MLCF 101.85 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-3%)
NBP 197.49 Decreased By ▼ -5.95 (-2.92%)
PAEL 54.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.56%)
PIAHCLA 20.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.64%)
PIBTL 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
POWER 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.14%)
PPL 182.99 Decreased By ▼ -6.90 (-3.63%)
PREMA 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-3.08%)
PRL 37.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 37.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.74%)
SNGP 124.12 Decreased By ▼ -3.79 (-2.96%)
SSGC 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.67%)
TELE 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.56%)
TPLP 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.97%)
TREET 28.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.24%)
TRG 76.11 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (2.26%)
WTL 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.58%)
BR100 16,617 Decreased By -430.9 (-2.53%)
BR30 52,399 Decreased By -1751.4 (-3.23%)
KSE100 158,822 Decreased By -4276.7 (-2.62%)
KSE30 48,873 Decreased By -1311.6 (-2.61%)
Indian bonds likely to gain as states trim debt supply, US Treasuries rally

Reuters Published 13 Oct, 2025 11:25am
MUMBAI: Indian government bonds are expected to rise in early deals on Monday, buoyed by lower-than-expected weekly state debt supply later this week and a surge in US Treasuries.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year note is seen moving between 6.48% and 6.54%, a trader with a private bank said.

It closed at 6.5370% on Friday. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Indian states are set to sell bonds worth 120 billion rupees ($1.35 billion) on Tuesday, which is lower than market expectations, traders said.

Also aiding sentiment is a drop in US Treasury yields on Friday to multi-week lows as investors moved to a safe haven following President Donald Trump’s threats to impose a “massive” increase in tariffs on Chinese imports.

Movement in US sovereign debt yields had been in a holding pattern in recent days as a government shutdown, now in its tenth day, has halted the production of crucial economic indicators.

Domestically, traders are hoping the 10-year yield will fall below the stubborn 6.49% level in intraday trade or at least sustain these levels at close.

“Bond yields will test lows, with the benchmark bond yield revisiting at least 6.49% if not lower.

The real test for the bulls would be a further break from that level,“ a trader with a private bank said.

