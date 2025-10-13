Pakistan’s National Foods divests majority stake in A1 Bags and Supplies

National Foods Limited (NATF) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, National Foods Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (NFDMCC), has divested a majority portion of its shareholding in A1 Bags and Supplies Incorporated.

The company disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“It is notified that National Foods Limited’s wholly owned subsidiary i.e. National Foods Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (NFDMCC), has duly executed a share purchase and other ancillary agreements with Chemical Chase Morgan Partners & Arfa Holdings Incorporated dated 10th October 2025, whereby 50.5% of the 60% shareholding in A1 Bags and Supplies Incorporated held through National Epicure Incorporated Canada has been duly divested,” read the notice.

Last month, shareholders of National Foods Limited (NATF) approved the proposed restructuring of its subsidiary’s investment in A-1 Bags & Supplies.

Earlier in February, National Foods DMCC, a Dubai-based wholly-owned subsidiary of NATF, announced the closure of its subsidiary National Foods (FZE) registered in Sharjah, UAE.

NATF was incorporated in Pakistan as a private limited company in 1971 and was subsequently converted into a public limited company.

The principal activity of the company is the manufacturing and sale of convenience-based food products. The company has a diverse portfolio of 250 products in about 12 broad categories. It has a global footprint in 40 countries across 5 continents.

The ultimate parent entity of the company is ATC Holdings (Private) Limited.