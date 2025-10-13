BML 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
Markets

Shahtaj Sugar Mills announces COD for its power plant

BR Web Desk Published 13 Oct, 2025 10:04am

Shahtaj Sugar Mills Limited on Monday announced that its power plant has successfully achieved the Commercial Operation Date (COD) today, following the completion of all required commissioning tests.

“After successful completion of commissioning tests under Section 8.3 of Energy Purchase Agreement (EPA) and the issuance of Capacity Test Certificate and certificate of the commissioning of the company’s power plant by the independent engineer, we are pleased to announce that power plant of Shahtaj Sugar Mills Limited has successfully achieved the Commercial Operation Date (COD) today, the 10th October, 2025,” read a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The COD is the date a project, like a power plant, officially begins generating power for revenue. This date is reached after the facility has passed all required performance and operational tests.

Shahtaj Sugar Mills Limited was established as a public limited company in 1965 under the Companies Act, 1913.

It manufactures and sells sugar. It also sells by-products, molasses and bagasse. Its manufacturing facility is located in Mandi Bahauddin.

