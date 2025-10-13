Torkham border closed

PESHAWAR: Keeping in view the exchange of firing and tense situation between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Torkham border has been closed for commercial activities and pedestrian movement of passengers from both sides.

Due to the closure of the Torkham border, all types of vehicular traffic and pedestrian movement on both sides have been stopped while all freight vehicles have been shifted to Landi Kotal.

Sources say that the closure of the Torkham border for commercial activities and pedestrian traffic from both sides will cause inconvenience to people on both sides, however, in the current situation, the border has been closed.

23 security personnel martyred, over 200 Taliban, terrorists killed in response: ISPR

It may be noted that earlier on February 21, the movement of people across the border through the Torkham border crossing was suspended after differences arose between Pakistani and Afghan security forces over construction activities.

The situation worsened in March when eight people, including six soldiers, were injured in a cross-border exchange of fire between Pakistani and Afghan Taliban forces.

Several houses, a mosque, and some offices of clearing agents were targeted by artillery fire, and cross-border firing continued for three days.

After this, tribal elders on both sides of the border engaged in talks to end the stalemate, which yielded positive results.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025