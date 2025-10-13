BML 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
BOP 31.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
CPHL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.97%)
DCL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.7%)
DGKC 238.75 Decreased By ▼ -7.07 (-2.88%)
FCCL 55.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.24%)
FFL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
GCIL 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.02%)
HUBC 209.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.79%)
KEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
KOSM 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.94%)
LOTCHEM 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.01%)
MLCF 102.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.57%)
NBP 202.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-0.58%)
PAEL 54.29 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.91%)
PIAHCLA 20.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
POWER 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.24%)
PPL 185.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-2.47%)
PREMA 41.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.32%)
PRL 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.55%)
PTC 38.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.09%)
SNGP 125.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.57%)
SSGC 40.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.52%)
TELE 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.66%)
TPLP 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.27%)
TREET 29.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.62%)
TRG 76.80 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (3.18%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
BR100 16,769 Decreased By -278.3 (-1.63%)
BR30 52,975 Decreased By -1175.3 (-2.17%)
KSE100 160,427 Decreased By -2670.7 (-1.64%)
KSE30 49,258 Decreased By -926.2 (-1.85%)
Oct 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US-China trade whiplash, choppy risk, bumpy dollar to test Indian rupee

  • The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated the rupee will open in the 88.66-88.68 range versus the US dollar
Reuters Published 13 Oct, 2025 08:33am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is likely to open flat to marginally higher on Monday, with U.S. President Donald Trump’s swings between tariff threats and softer China tones spurring volatility in risk sentiment and the dollar.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated the rupee will open in the 88.66-88.68 range versus the U.S. dollar, after settling at 88.6850 on Friday.

Trump appeared to have reignited the trade war with Beijing on Friday, announcing additional 100% levies on China’s U.S.-bound exports and new export controls on “any and all critical software” effective November 1.

However, he struck a more conciliatory tone over the weekend, saying everything would be good and that the U.S. did not want to “hurt” China.

Beijing on Sunday said its restrictions on rare earth exports were a reaction to U.S. aggression, while choosing not to impose new tariffs on American goods.

U.S. equity futures rose on Monday after Trump’s soft remarks on China, recovering from Friday’s selloff. Futures indicated the S&P 500 Index would regain about half of its 2.7% drop from Friday.

Volatility is likely to high in the near-term, with assets priced for perfection leaving room for both realised and implied volatility to pick up from current lows, MUFG Bank said in a note.

The dollar index mirrored the choppy price action, last hovering just below 99. Asian currencies were mixed with the offshore Chinese yuan at near 7.1350 to the U.S. dollar.

“With all this U.S.-China chatter, I don’t see (dollar/rupee) going anywhere big,” said a trader at a state-run bank.

“The RBI’s holding the top well, and dips are bought back quickly.”

The Reserve Bank of India has been resolutely defending the 88.80 level on the dollar/rupee pair, keeping volatility muted. Over the past two weeks, the calm price action has reminded traders of the days of the RBI’s tight grip on the currency.

Indian rupee

Comments

200 characters

US-China trade whiplash, choppy risk, bumpy dollar to test Indian rupee

I’m good at solving wars: Trump says aware of border skirmishes between Pakistan, Afghanistan

KSE-100 recovers partially after sharp plunge amid Pak-Afghan border tensions

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

KSA urges restraint

PM to visit Egypt to attend peace summit

Hamas begins releasing Israeli hostages, as Trump heads to Israel

Pakistan’s National Foods divests majority stake in A1 Bags and Supplies

Oil rebounds 1% after sharp losses on US-China tensions

President, PM condemn unprovoked border attacks

Torkham border closed

Read more stories