BML 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
BOP 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
CPHL 89.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.25%)
DCL 14.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.63%)
DGKC 238.79 Decreased By ▼ -7.03 (-2.86%)
FCCL 55.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.12%)
FFL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
GCIL 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.21%)
HUBC 209.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-1.03%)
KEL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.4%)
KOSM 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.21%)
LOTCHEM 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
MLCF 101.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-2.87%)
NBP 200.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-1.45%)
PAEL 53.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAHCLA 20.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.57%)
POWER 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.01%)
PPL 184.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.99 (-2.63%)
PREMA 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.13%)
PRL 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.34%)
PTC 38.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.68%)
SNGP 125.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-2.28%)
SSGC 40.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
TELE 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.96%)
TPLP 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.78%)
TREET 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.9%)
TRG 76.70 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.05%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.73%)
BR100 16,790 Decreased By -257.6 (-1.51%)
BR30 53,015 Decreased By -1134.6 (-2.1%)
KSE100 160,246 Decreased By -2852.1 (-1.75%)
KSE30 49,190 Decreased By -995 (-1.98%)
Oct 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-10-13

Futures spread widens by 170bps

Recorder Review Published 13 Oct, 2025 05:59am

KARACHI: The futures spread widened by 170 basis points to 11.34 percent during the outgoing week, compared to 9.64 percent a week earlier, reflecting heightened volatility and cautious investor sentiment.

Activity in the futures market showed a mixed trend, with average daily turnover declining by 2.4 percent to 268.5 million shares from 275.12 million shares in the previous week.

Despite the drop in volume, the average traded value in the futures segment increased by 3.9 percent to Rs15.23 billion, indicating selective investor interest in high-value contracts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PSX shares Average daily traded value

Comments

200 characters

Futures spread widens by 170bps

I’m good at solving wars: Trump says aware of border skirmishes between Pakistan, Afghanistan

KSE-100 recovers partially after sharp plunge amid Pak-Afghan border tensions

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

KSA urges restraint

PM to visit Egypt to attend peace summit

Hamas begins releasing Israeli hostages, as Trump heads to Israel

Pakistan’s National Foods divests majority stake in A1 Bags and Supplies

Oil rebounds 1% after sharp losses on US-China tensions

President, PM condemn unprovoked border attacks

Torkham border closed

Read more stories