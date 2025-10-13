Futures spread widens by 170bps

KARACHI: The futures spread widened by 170 basis points to 11.34 percent during the outgoing week, compared to 9.64 percent a week earlier, reflecting heightened volatility and cautious investor sentiment.

Activity in the futures market showed a mixed trend, with average daily turnover declining by 2.4 percent to 268.5 million shares from 275.12 million shares in the previous week.

Despite the drop in volume, the average traded value in the futures segment increased by 3.9 percent to Rs15.23 billion, indicating selective investor interest in high-value contracts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025