President, PM condemn unprovoked border attacks

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday condemned Afghanistan’s unprovoked border attacks, reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering stance on protecting its sovereignty.

Both leaders lauded the Pakistan Army’s swift and effective response, with Prime Minister Sharif declaring that any future provocations would be met with a befitting and effective countermeasure.

In parallel, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar expressed deep concern over the escalation, warning that while Pakistan had exercised caution, it would not tolerate any infringement on its territorial integrity.

Security forces conducting targeted operations in border areas: FO

In a post on X, Dar referred to the Afghan raids as a serious provocation and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to defending its territory from all forms of aggression.

Dar explained that Pakistan’s military strikes targeted militant groups operating from Afghan soil, including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as Fitna al-Khawarij, and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), referred to as Fitna al-Hindustan. These groups, he said, posed a direct threat to Pakistan’s national security.

Dar made it clear that Pakistan’s response was not directed at Afghanistan’s civilian population but aimed at neutralising terrorist elements that continue to destabilise the region. “We will take all possible measures to defend our territory, sovereignty, and people,” Dar said, reiterating Pakistan’s resolve to counter any external threats.

In his statement, President Zardari condemned the unprovoked aggression from Afghanistan, reaffirming that Pakistan would not tolerate the use of Afghan soil by terrorist groups such as Fitna al-Khawarij and Fitna al-Hindustan to launch attacks on Pakistan. He stressed the importance of Kabul taking effective measures to prevent militants from using its territory for cross-border attacks.

In his statement, Prime Minister Sharif echoed this sentiment, praising the Pakistan Army’s response under the leadership of Field Marshal Asim Munir. “There will be no compromise on Pakistan’s defence,” he said, warning that any future provocations would be met with a proportionate and resolute reply.

The situation at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border remains fluid, with both sides continuing to exchange fire. While Pakistan has made it clear that it remains committed to diplomatic engagement with Afghanistan, it has also warned that it will not tolerate any actions that threaten its sovereignty.

The government has urged Kabul to take immediate and concrete action against the militants operating from Afghan territory, emphasising that regional stability can only be achieved through responsible governance and cooperation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025