BML 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
BOP 31.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
CPHL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.97%)
DCL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.7%)
DGKC 238.75 Decreased By ▼ -7.07 (-2.88%)
FCCL 55.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-2.24%)
FFL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
GCIL 31.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.02%)
HUBC 209.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.79%)
KEL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
KOSM 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.94%)
LOTCHEM 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.01%)
MLCF 102.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.57%)
NBP 202.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-0.58%)
PAEL 54.29 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.91%)
PIAHCLA 20.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
POWER 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.24%)
PPL 185.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-2.47%)
PREMA 41.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.32%)
PRL 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.55%)
PTC 38.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.09%)
SNGP 125.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.57%)
SSGC 40.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.52%)
TELE 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.66%)
TPLP 11.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.27%)
TREET 29.02 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.62%)
TRG 76.80 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (3.18%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
BR100 16,769 Decreased By -278.3 (-1.63%)
BR30 52,975 Decreased By -1175.3 (-2.17%)
KSE100 160,427 Decreased By -2670.7 (-1.64%)
KSE30 49,258 Decreased By -926.2 (-1.85%)
Oct 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-13

President, PM condemn unprovoked border attacks

Recorder Report Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 09:23am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday condemned Afghanistan’s unprovoked border attacks, reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering stance on protecting its sovereignty.

Both leaders lauded the Pakistan Army’s swift and effective response, with Prime Minister Sharif declaring that any future provocations would be met with a befitting and effective countermeasure.

In parallel, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar expressed deep concern over the escalation, warning that while Pakistan had exercised caution, it would not tolerate any infringement on its territorial integrity.

Security forces conducting targeted operations in border areas: FO

In a post on X, Dar referred to the Afghan raids as a serious provocation and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to defending its territory from all forms of aggression.

Dar explained that Pakistan’s military strikes targeted militant groups operating from Afghan soil, including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as Fitna al-Khawarij, and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), referred to as Fitna al-Hindustan. These groups, he said, posed a direct threat to Pakistan’s national security.

Dar made it clear that Pakistan’s response was not directed at Afghanistan’s civilian population but aimed at neutralising terrorist elements that continue to destabilise the region. “We will take all possible measures to defend our territory, sovereignty, and people,” Dar said, reiterating Pakistan’s resolve to counter any external threats.

In his statement, President Zardari condemned the unprovoked aggression from Afghanistan, reaffirming that Pakistan would not tolerate the use of Afghan soil by terrorist groups such as Fitna al-Khawarij and Fitna al-Hindustan to launch attacks on Pakistan. He stressed the importance of Kabul taking effective measures to prevent militants from using its territory for cross-border attacks.

In his statement, Prime Minister Sharif echoed this sentiment, praising the Pakistan Army’s response under the leadership of Field Marshal Asim Munir. “There will be no compromise on Pakistan’s defence,” he said, warning that any future provocations would be met with a proportionate and resolute reply.

The situation at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border remains fluid, with both sides continuing to exchange fire. While Pakistan has made it clear that it remains committed to diplomatic engagement with Afghanistan, it has also warned that it will not tolerate any actions that threaten its sovereignty.

The government has urged Kabul to take immediate and concrete action against the militants operating from Afghan territory, emphasising that regional stability can only be achieved through responsible governance and cooperation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Army Ishaq Dar terrorists Pak Afghan border militants Pakistan and Afghanistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Afghan Taliban forces President Asif Ali Zardari Pak Afghan tensions DPM and Foreign Minister Afghan border aggression

Comments

200 characters

President, PM condemn unprovoked border attacks

I’m good at solving wars: Trump says aware of border skirmishes between Pakistan, Afghanistan

KSE-100 recovers partially after sharp plunge amid Pak-Afghan border tensions

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

KSA urges restraint

PM to visit Egypt to attend peace summit

Hamas begins releasing Israeli hostages, as Trump heads to Israel

Pakistan’s National Foods divests majority stake in A1 Bags and Supplies

Oil rebounds 1% after sharp losses on US-China tensions

Torkham border closed

Read more stories