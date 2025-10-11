Security forces conducting targeted operations in border areas: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office on Friday said security forces are conducting targeted operations in the country’s border regions to protect citizens from militant threats, including those posed by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

“These operations are meticulously planned based on credible and actionable intelligence and executed with precision,” said Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan during his weekly press briefing.

Responding to a question about reports suggesting Pakistan may offer the Pasni Port to the United States, Khan clarified that “no official initiative has been taken.”

He added that various commercial proposals remain under discussion, and that Pakistan’s approach to relations with Washington is “based on mutual respect.”

“Pakistan does not wish to be part of any bloc politics,” he said. “Our priority is to stabilise our economy and ensure security.”

Addressing the broader threat of terrorism, Khan reiterated Pakistan’s “unwavering commitment to the security and wellbeing of its people.”

He affirmed that while Pakistan respects the sovereignty of Afghanistan, it remains committed to dialogue and cooperation with its western neighbour in confronting shared security threats.

Khan emphasised that diplomacy remains Pakistan’s preferred course of action, even as threats persist from what he described as terrorist hideouts and sanctuaries within Afghanistan. “We urge the Afghan authorities to ensure that their territory is not used as a launch pad for terrorist activities against Pakistan.”

Groups like the TTP represent a common threat to peace and stability in our region, necessitating collective action to counter their malignant influence, he said.

Reaffirming Islamabad’s commitment to peaceful engagement, he said, “We believe both nations share a mutual interest in combating terrorism and restoring stability. Afghanistan should be able to reclaim its sovereignty and security, and terrorist groups like the TTP must be robustly confronted.”

On regional developments, Khan welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, calling it a “historic opportunity” for lasting peace in the Middle East. He praised US President Donald Trump’s role in the process, describing his leadership as reflective of “a commitment to global peace.”

Khan also confirmed that Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, had participated in recent meetings of the Quadripartite Group – comprising Pakistan, China, Iran, and Russia – as well as, the broader Moscow Format discussions.

When asked about Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi’s recent visit to India, Khan said: “Our position on Afghanistan’s relations with any other country remains that it is a matter between those two countries. Afghanistan is a sovereign, independent country, and we do not have any particular comment to offer.”

He reiterated Pakistan’s expectation that Afghan territory not be used to launch attacks against it, stressing that terrorism originating from Afghanistan remains a central issue in Islamabad’s dialogue with Kabul. “From the prime minister to senior officials, we have consistently highlighted the seriousness of this issue.”

Reaffirming Islamabad’s position, Khan added: “I have already articulated our position on terrorism emanating from Afghanistan, and I particularly reiterate that Pakistan reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the security and well-being of its people.”

In a notable diplomatic move, Khan confirmed that Pakistan has nominated the US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, citing his role in defusing tensions between Pakistan and India earlier this year – a mediation that reportedly contributed to a ceasefire agreement in May last.

Turning to consular affairs, Khan said Muhammad Pahalwan was convicted in the United States on June 5, 2025, after being indicted on March 4, 2024. He is currently awaiting sentencing, and if further prison time is imposed, he will serve it in a US federal facility; otherwise, he will be deported. “Pakistan’s embassy in Washington is providing him with consular assistance,” he added.

Khan added that eight Pakistani mariners associated with Pahalwan have already been issued Emergency Travel Documents by the Pakistani embassy.

In a separate case, he confirmed that Pakistani national Asif Merchant was indicted by US federal authorities in August 2024 on terrorism-related charges. Merchant remains in federal custody pending a scheduled court appearance, he added.

