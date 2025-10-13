BML 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.58%)
Markets Print 2025-10-13

Marginal gain

Recorder Review Published 13 Oct, 2025 05:59am

KARACHI: Pakistan rupee posted marginal gain for another week as it appreciated by Re0.09 or 0.03 percent against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

The local unit closed at 281.17, against 281.26 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) made “significant progress” toward a staff-level agreement (SLA) following review talks under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), the Washington-based lender said after concluding its mission to the country.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb left for the United States to attend the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank. Aurangzeb will represent Pakistan in the plenary meetings of the World Bank and the IMF.

Aurangzeb said Pakistan had held “very constructive engagement” with the IMF mission, expressing confidence that the remaining issues were not “showstoppers”. He expressed hope of finalizing a SLA during his visit to Washington.

The inflow of overseas workers’ remittances into Pakistan stood at USD3.2 billion in September 2025. Remittances increased by 11.3 percent year-on-year (YoY), compared to USD2.9 billion recorded in the same month last year. On a monthly basis, remittances were up 1 percent, compared to USD3.1 billion in August.

The foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP increased by USD20 million on a weekly basis, reaching USD14.42 billion as of October 3, 2025. Total liquid foreign reserves stood at USD19.81 billion, while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded at USD5.39 billion.

Open-market rates

In the open market, the PKR gained 13 paise for buying and 10 paise for selling against USD, closing at 281.70 and 282.20, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR gained 4.49 rupees for buying and 4.12 rupees for selling, closing at 325.74 and 329.40, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR gained 1 paisa for buying and 4 paise for selling, closing at 76.80 and 77.52, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR lost 2 paise for buying and gained 4 paise for selling, closing at 75.04 and 75.63, respectively.

=========================================

THE RUPEE

=========================================

Weekly inter-bank market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 281.17

Offer Close Rs. 281.37

Bid Open Rs. 281.26

Offer Open Rs. 281.46

=========================================

Weekly open-market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 281.70

Offer Close Rs. 282.20

Bid Open Rs. 281.83

Offer Open Rs. 282.30

=========================================

