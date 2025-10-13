PM urged to extend income tax returns deadline

ISLAMABAD: Tax advisers, experts, lawyers, chartered accountants and tax practitioners have requested Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to further extend the date for filing of income tax returns up to November 30, following total closure of internet services during the last few days in Punjab and federal capital.

According to a letter of Chairman Pakistan Tax Advisers Association and Advocate Supreme Court Javed Iqbal Qazi, the FBR had extended the last date of filing of income tax return for TY-2025 in the mid night of 30th September to 15th October, 2025. This decision was made by FBR when the tax returns filing system of FBR/ PRAL; i.e., IRIS, was completely choked and the taxpayers were not able to open the Iris system.

For past four days the internet services in major parts of the country remained either unavailable or extremely poor, due to which most of the taxpayers and tax consultants could not access to the tax return filing system.

In the light of aforementioned situation, the experts are of the view that this time the FBR should act wisely and proactively announce the extension in the last date of filing of tax return at the earliest possible instead of extending the date at the eleventh hour to avoid any panic and breakdown of IRIS system of FBR/ PRAL.

Qazi explained that the extension is needed due to financial constraints/ crises in country, very slow functioning of IRIS system, load shedding problems being faced in different areas of the country and heavy burden on Tax Practitioners, Advocates and Chartered Accountants the target fixed for number of returns cannot be achieved by October 15, 2025.

The quantum of returns required to be filed by the taxpayers through the above noted three categories of the Tax Practitioners is too heavy and requires lot of time for the preparation of returns, deposit of tax through CPRNS in the Banks and submission on IRIS system.

He said: We have received many massages from our members throughout the country to request your honour to help the Taxpayers/ Tax Practitioners for the redressal of the genuine demand of the public at large and to achieve the financial targets fixed by FBR on the following grounds.

