BML 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.79%)
BOP 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
CPHL 89.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.52%)
DCL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.04%)
DGKC 238.49 Decreased By ▼ -7.33 (-2.98%)
FCCL 55.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.12%)
FFL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
GCIL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
HUBC 209.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-0.94%)
KEL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
KOSM 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.8%)
LOTCHEM 25.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.01%)
MLCF 102.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.57%)
NBP 201.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-0.71%)
PAEL 54.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.84%)
PIAHCLA 20.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.44%)
PIBTL 14.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
POWER 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.01%)
PPL 185.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.44 (-2.34%)
PREMA 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.66%)
PRL 38.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.68%)
PTC 38.42 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.14%)
SNGP 125.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.92%)
SSGC 40.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.23%)
TELE 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.96%)
TPLP 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
TREET 29.01 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.59%)
TRG 76.72 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.08%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
BR100 16,763 Decreased By -284.2 (-1.67%)
BR30 52,906 Decreased By -1244 (-2.3%)
KSE100 160,535 Decreased By -2563.3 (-1.57%)
KSE30 49,307 Decreased By -877.3 (-1.75%)
Oct 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-13

PM urged to extend income tax returns deadline

Recorder Report Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 09:23am

ISLAMABAD: Tax advisers, experts, lawyers, chartered accountants and tax practitioners have requested Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to further extend the date for filing of income tax returns up to November 30, following total closure of internet services during the last few days in Punjab and federal capital.

According to a letter of Chairman Pakistan Tax Advisers Association and Advocate Supreme Court Javed Iqbal Qazi, the FBR had extended the last date of filing of income tax return for TY-2025 in the mid night of 30th September to 15th October, 2025. This decision was made by FBR when the tax returns filing system of FBR/ PRAL; i.e., IRIS, was completely choked and the taxpayers were not able to open the Iris system.

For past four days the internet services in major parts of the country remained either unavailable or extremely poor, due to which most of the taxpayers and tax consultants could not access to the tax return filing system.

FBR extends deadline for income tax returns filing for 2025 till October 15

In the light of aforementioned situation, the experts are of the view that this time the FBR should act wisely and proactively announce the extension in the last date of filing of tax return at the earliest possible instead of extending the date at the eleventh hour to avoid any panic and breakdown of IRIS system of FBR/ PRAL.

Qazi explained that the extension is needed due to financial constraints/ crises in country, very slow functioning of IRIS system, load shedding problems being faced in different areas of the country and heavy burden on Tax Practitioners, Advocates and Chartered Accountants the target fixed for number of returns cannot be achieved by October 15, 2025.

The quantum of returns required to be filed by the taxpayers through the above noted three categories of the Tax Practitioners is too heavy and requires lot of time for the preparation of returns, deposit of tax through CPRNS in the Banks and submission on IRIS system.

He said: We have received many massages from our members throughout the country to request your honour to help the Taxpayers/ Tax Practitioners for the redressal of the genuine demand of the public at large and to achieve the financial targets fixed by FBR on the following grounds.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Taxes FBR Income Tax Returns taxpayers income tax PM Shehbaz Sharif Tax experts tax returns filing

Comments

200 characters

PM urged to extend income tax returns deadline

I’m good at solving wars: Trump says aware of border skirmishes between Pakistan, Afghanistan

KSE-100 recovers partially after sharp plunge amid Pak-Afghan border tensions

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

KSA urges restraint

PM to visit Egypt to attend peace summit

Hamas begins releasing Israeli hostages, as Trump heads to Israel

Pakistan’s National Foods divests majority stake in A1 Bags and Supplies

Oil rebounds 1% after sharp losses on US-China tensions

President, PM condemn unprovoked border attacks

Torkham border closed

Read more stories