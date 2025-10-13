BML 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
There’s need to enhance two-way business volume with KSA: Gohar

Recorder Report Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 06:51am

ISLAMABAD: Former caretaker federal minister Gohar Ejaz has said that doors of bilateral investment between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are opening, emphasizing the need to enhance the two-way business volume between the two brotherly countries.

He expressed these views while hosting a luncheon in honor of Saudi Prince Mansour bin Mohammed Al Saud. The event was attended by Prince Mansour, a delegation of Saudi investors, and over 100 leading Pakistani business figures.

Dr Ejaz said that Saudi investors are showing keen interest in investing in Pakistan and that expanding business-to-business cooperation will help strengthen economic ties between Islamabad and Riyadh.

Prince Mansour bin Mohammed Al Saud praised Dr Gohar Ejaz for his pivotal role in fostering Pakistan–Saudi Arabia economic cooperation and for contributing to the establishment of the Pakistan–Saudi Joint Business Council.

“It is an honor for Pakistan to have such growing bilateral engagement,” Prince Mansour said, adding that “multi-billion-dollar investment plans are in the pipeline and are expected to be implemented soon.” He expressed hope that these initiatives would help make Pakistan a stronger economic power.

Chairman of the Pakistan–Saudi Joint Business Council, Fawad Mukhtar, who hosted the luncheon, said that Prince Mansour has shared investment proposals worth billions of dollars with Saudi investors interested in Pakistan’s various sectors. He expressed optimism that implementation on these plans would begin soon, giving a significant boost to Pakistan’s economy.

The luncheon also provided an opportunity for the visiting Saudi investors’ delegation to meet and network with prominent Pakistani business leaders, marking another step forward in strengthening bilateral economic cooperation.

