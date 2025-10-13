Pak-South Africa Test: batsmen dominate first day

LAHORE: Opening batter Imam-ul-Haq and captain Shan Masood missed out on their centuries as Pakistan reached 313 for five at the close of the first day of the opening Test against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday.

Opting to bat first, the hosts lost opening batter Abdullah Shafique in the first over to Kagiso Rabada with just two runs on the board. Imam was joined by skipper Shan and the pair put together a 161-run partnership for the second wicket. During the stand, Imam, staging a comeback to the side and playing his first Test since December 2023, brought up his eighth half-century just before the lunch interval.

In the afternoon session, Shan, playing his 44th Test and his first at the Gaddafi Stadium, brought up his 12th career half-century. Soon after lunch, he was adjudged leg-before-wicket to off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen in the 48th over for 76, missing out on his maiden century at the venue. The left-hander’s innings included nine fours and a six and came off 147 balls.

Soon after Shan’s departure, Imam fell to spinner Senuran Muthusamy, seven runs short of his fourth Test hundred. His innings featured seven fours and a six and came off 153 balls. At the stroke of tea, the hosts lost Saud Shakeel on the first ball the left-hander faced, handing Muthusamy successive wickets in the 57th over.

After tea, Babar Azam (23, 48b), who struck four boundaries, was trapped leg-before-wicket by Simon Harmer in the 60th over, leaving Pakistan in a spot of bother after losing three wickets in quick succession. At that stage, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, who scored a first-class century for Peshawar earlier this week, got together with Salman Ali Agha to add an unbeaten 114-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

