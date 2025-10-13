BML 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.58%)
BOP 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.33%)
CPHL 89.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.65%)
DCL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.7%)
DGKC 238.89 Decreased By ▼ -6.93 (-2.82%)
FCCL 55.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.1%)
FFL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
GCIL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.76%)
HUBC 209.16 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-0.95%)
KEL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
KOSM 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.8%)
LOTCHEM 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.2%)
MLCF 101.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-2.87%)
NBP 201.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-1.2%)
PAEL 54.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.56%)
PIAHCLA 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 14.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.96%)
POWER 17.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.67%)
PPL 185.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.89 (-2.58%)
PREMA 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.13%)
PRL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.14%)
PTC 38.30 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.82%)
SNGP 125.31 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-2.03%)
SSGC 40.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.2%)
TELE 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.96%)
TPLP 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.52%)
TREET 29.01 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.59%)
TRG 76.64 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.97%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
BR100 16,790 Decreased By -257.6 (-1.51%)
BR30 53,015 Decreased By -1134.6 (-2.1%)
KSE100 160,246 Decreased By -2852.1 (-1.75%)
KSE30 49,190 Decreased By -995 (-1.98%)
Oct 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-13

Pak-South Africa Test: batsmen dominate first day

Muhammad Saleem Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 06:53am

LAHORE: Opening batter Imam-ul-Haq and captain Shan Masood missed out on their centuries as Pakistan reached 313 for five at the close of the first day of the opening Test against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday.

Opting to bat first, the hosts lost opening batter Abdullah Shafique in the first over to Kagiso Rabada with just two runs on the board. Imam was joined by skipper Shan and the pair put together a 161-run partnership for the second wicket. During the stand, Imam, staging a comeback to the side and playing his first Test since December 2023, brought up his eighth half-century just before the lunch interval.

In the afternoon session, Shan, playing his 44th Test and his first at the Gaddafi Stadium, brought up his 12th career half-century. Soon after lunch, he was adjudged leg-before-wicket to off-spinner Prenelan Subrayen in the 48th over for 76, missing out on his maiden century at the venue. The left-hander’s innings included nine fours and a six and came off 147 balls.

Soon after Shan’s departure, Imam fell to spinner Senuran Muthusamy, seven runs short of his fourth Test hundred. His innings featured seven fours and a six and came off 153 balls. At the stroke of tea, the hosts lost Saud Shakeel on the first ball the left-hander faced, handing Muthusamy successive wickets in the 57th over.

After tea, Babar Azam (23, 48b), who struck four boundaries, was trapped leg-before-wicket by Simon Harmer in the 60th over, leaving Pakistan in a spot of bother after losing three wickets in quick succession. At that stage, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, who scored a first-class century for Peshawar earlier this week, got together with Salman Ali Agha to add an unbeaten 114-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Shan Masood Pakistan vs south africa Gaddafi Stadium Lahore Pak South Africa Test

Comments

200 characters

Pak-South Africa Test: batsmen dominate first day

I’m good at solving wars: Trump says aware of border skirmishes between Pakistan, Afghanistan

KSE-100 recovers partially after sharp plunge amid Pak-Afghan border tensions

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

KSA urges restraint

PM to visit Egypt to attend peace summit

Hamas begins releasing Israeli hostages, as Trump heads to Israel

Pakistan’s National Foods divests majority stake in A1 Bags and Supplies

Oil rebounds 1% after sharp losses on US-China tensions

President, PM condemn unprovoked border attacks

Torkham border closed

Read more stories