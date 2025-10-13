PAAM for reforms to regulate homeopathic, herbal drugs

LAHORE: Kashif Aslam, President of the Pakistan Association of Alternative Medicine (PAAM), has called for urgent reforms to ensure that qualified experts in pharmacognosy, biochemistry, toxicology, and homeopathic sciences are appointed to regulate the country’s homeopathic and herbal medicine sector.

He stressed that homeopathic and herbal formulations often originate from plant-based or animal-derived substances, and their proper evaluation requires specialized scientific knowledge. In particular, pharmacognosy experts — specialists in the study of medicinal plants and natural compounds are essential for the authentication, standardization, and safety verification of herbal and homeopathic preparations.

Kashif Aslam noted that Pakistan currently lacks a structured testing and standardization framework for these medicines. In contrast, countries such as India have established world-class laboratories that apply advanced analytical techniques — including HPLC, GC-MS, LC-MS/MS, and DNA bar coding, and NMR spectroscopy — to ensure both efficacy and safety of homeopathic and herbal products.

He emphasized that homeopathic medicines also include preparations made from nosodes and other biological sources, which demand precise scientific testing. Without experts trained in these disciplines, the risk of misidentification, adulteration, and inconsistent potency remains high.

Criticizing the current regulatory setup, Kashif Aslam pointed out that it is still largely managed by professionals from conventional pharmaceutical backgrounds, who lack familiarity with the unique principles and preparation methods of alternative medicine.

The PAAM President urged the government to form a National Council for Alternative and Natural Medicine Regulation, composed of specialists in pharmacognosy and related sciences. This body, he suggested, should be empowered to modernize the regulatory framework, upgrade laboratories, and ensure that all homeopathic and herbal medicines meet international scientific standards.

Concluding his statement, Kashif Aslam said that unless scientifically qualified experts from within the alternative medicine community are involved in policymaking, Pakistan will continue to face gaps in quality control, transparency, and consumer safety.

He reaffirmed PAAM’s commitment to helping the government establish a credible, research-based, and globally recognized homeopathic regulatory system.

