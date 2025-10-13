BML 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
BOP 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
CPHL 89.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.25%)
DCL 14.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.63%)
DGKC 238.79 Decreased By ▼ -7.03 (-2.86%)
FCCL 55.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.12%)
FFL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
GCIL 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.21%)
HUBC 209.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-1.03%)
KEL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.4%)
KOSM 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.21%)
LOTCHEM 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
MLCF 101.99 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-2.87%)
NBP 200.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-1.45%)
PAEL 53.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAHCLA 20.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.57%)
POWER 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.01%)
PPL 184.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.99 (-2.63%)
PREMA 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.13%)
PRL 37.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.34%)
PTC 38.25 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.68%)
SNGP 125.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-2.28%)
SSGC 40.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
TELE 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.96%)
TPLP 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.78%)
TREET 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.9%)
TRG 76.70 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.05%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.73%)
BR100 16,790 Decreased By -257.6 (-1.51%)
BR30 53,015 Decreased By -1134.6 (-2.1%)
KSE100 160,477 Decreased By -2620.8 (-1.61%)
KSE30 49,268 Decreased By -916.7 (-1.83%)
Oct 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-10-13

KMC not collecting parking fees: Mayor Karachi

Recorder Report Published October 13, 2025 Updated October 13, 2025 09:19am

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday clarified that KMC is not collecting parking fees, but the town administrations are doing so.

He said with public cooperation, paid parking will be eliminated from the megacity.

He said the tough decisions taken over past two years are now yielding good results. He said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wants to get mitigated the problems facing Karachiites.

Addressing at the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of inner streets in Union Councils 7 and 8 of District Central, he said the total cost of the project is Rs 160.136 million. Around 50,000 cubic feet of material will be used for the streets’ construction, while 165,000 square feet of area has been allocated for carpeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Murtaza Wahab Bilawal Bhutto Zardari kmc Karachiites parking fees

Comments

200 characters

KMC not collecting parking fees: Mayor Karachi

I’m good at solving wars: Trump says aware of border skirmishes between Pakistan, Afghanistan

KSE-100 recovers partially after sharp plunge amid Pak-Afghan border tensions

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

KSA urges restraint

PM to visit Egypt to attend peace summit

Hamas begins releasing Israeli hostages, as Trump heads to Israel

Pakistan’s National Foods divests majority stake in A1 Bags and Supplies

Oil rebounds 1% after sharp losses on US-China tensions

President, PM condemn unprovoked border attacks

Torkham border closed

Read more stories