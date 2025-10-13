KMC not collecting parking fees: Mayor Karachi

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday clarified that KMC is not collecting parking fees, but the town administrations are doing so.

He said with public cooperation, paid parking will be eliminated from the megacity.

He said the tough decisions taken over past two years are now yielding good results. He said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wants to get mitigated the problems facing Karachiites.

Addressing at the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of inner streets in Union Councils 7 and 8 of District Central, he said the total cost of the project is Rs 160.136 million. Around 50,000 cubic feet of material will be used for the streets’ construction, while 165,000 square feet of area has been allocated for carpeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025