Sindh bans rallies for a month

KARACHI: The Sindh government has imposed a ban on protests, sit-ins and rallies across the province. According to details surfaced on Sunday, the decision followed concerns over the law and order situation.

A notification issued by the Home Department confirms the enforcement of Section 144, under which the gathering of more than five people is prohibited. The measure will remain in effect for one month.

The provincial government acted on the recommendation of the Inspector General of Sindh Police. The administration has warned that legal action will follow any breach of the ban.

In response to the directive, police and administrative units have been placed on high alert throughout Sindh.