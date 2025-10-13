BML 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
BOP 31.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.47%)
CNERGY 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.45%)
CPHL 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.42%)
DCL 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
DGKC 239.10 Decreased By ▼ -6.72 (-2.73%)
FCCL 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.22%)
FFL 20.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
GCIL 31.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.37%)
HUBC 209.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-0.91%)
KEL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
KOSM 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.24%)
LOTCHEM 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.63%)
MLCF 103.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.45%)
NBP 202.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-0.46%)
PAEL 54.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.93%)
PIAHCLA 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
PIBTL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
POWER 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.29%)
PPL 186.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.87 (-2.04%)
PREMA 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.13%)
PRL 37.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.54%)
PTC 38.30 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.82%)
SNGP 126.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.79%)
SSGC 40.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
TELE 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
TPLP 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.1%)
TREET 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
TRG 75.75 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (1.77%)
WTL 1.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.16%)
BR100 16,843 Decreased By -205 (-1.2%)
BR30 53,376 Decreased By -774.3 (-1.43%)
KSE100 160,985 Decreased By -2113 (-1.3%)
KSE30 49,437 Decreased By -747.9 (-1.49%)
Opinion Print 2025-10-13

‘Trump’s UNGA speech’

Qamar Bashir Published 13 Oct, 2025 05:59am

This is apropos quite a few letters to the Editor titled “Trump’s UNGA speech” from this writer carried by the newspaper in recent days. Donald Trump, furious, accused the assembly of hypocrisy and cowardice. He mocked the idea of collective will, insisting that only the United States could lead.

But the chamber had already moved on. Leaders from every continent had made clear that the era of American dictates was over. The collective will of nations would no longer bow to one country’s interest. The loudest message of the day was not in the words of presidents or prime ministers but in the silence that followed Trump’s speech—an emptiness where once applause would have echoed.

Perhaps the greatest irony is that America’s own power remains immense. Militarily, economically, technologically, it still towers over much of the world. But power without legitimacy is fragile. Influence without trust is fleeting. Respect cannot be commanded by force alone. Those nations that are weak or dependent may still flatter America out of fear, but those that are strong from within—confident, stable, and united—see no reason to follow. They do not mistake America’s bluster for leadership.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Qamar Bashir

The writer is a former Press Secretary to the President, An ex-Press Minister at Embassy of Pakistan to France, a former MD, SRBC Macomb, Detroit, Michigan

Donald Trump UNGA

