BML 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
BOP 31.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.18%)
CNERGY 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.45%)
CPHL 88.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.63%)
DCL 14.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.63%)
DGKC 238.00 Decreased By ▼ -7.82 (-3.18%)
FCCL 55.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.1%)
FFL 20.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
GCIL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.4%)
HUBC 208.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-1.26%)
KEL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.4%)
KOSM 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.94%)
LOTCHEM 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.56%)
MLCF 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-2.76%)
NBP 200.01 Decreased By ▼ -3.43 (-1.69%)
PAEL 53.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.2%)
PIAHCLA 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.25%)
PIBTL 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.71%)
POWER 17.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.96%)
PPL 184.98 Decreased By ▼ -4.91 (-2.59%)
PREMA 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.61%)
PRL 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
PTC 38.17 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.47%)
SNGP 125.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-2.16%)
SSGC 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.54%)
TELE 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.86%)
TPLP 11.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.78%)
TREET 29.01 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.59%)
TRG 76.16 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.32%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
BR100 16,859 Decreased By -189.1 (-1.11%)
BR30 53,244 Decreased By -906.2 (-1.67%)
KSE100 160,721 Decreased By -2377.5 (-1.46%)
KSE30 49,360 Decreased By -825 (-1.64%)
Oct 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-10-13

Russian rouble weakens

Reuters Published 13 Oct, 2025 05:59am

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble has weakened slightly against the US dollar and China’s yuan on Friday, reacting to the central bank’s hints that the key rate could still come down this year despite inflationary tax hikes in the new draft budget.

The central bank’s governor, Elvira Nabiullina, said on October 9 that there was still room for the key rate cut from the current level of 17 percent and that the decisions were not predetermined.

Last month, the central bank cut the key rate by 1 percentage point, which was smaller than anticipated. Many analysts expect it to pause additional cuts this year to mitigate an early-2026 inflation jump tied to the VAT hike.

By 1000 GMT, the rouble weakened by 0.1 percent to 81.25 to the dollar, according to over-the-counter trade data from LSEG. It weakened by 0.3 percent to 11.35 against the yuan at the Moscow Stock Exchange, where the yuan is the most traded foreign currency.

Russian rouble US dollar

Comments

200 characters

Russian rouble weakens

I’m good at solving wars: Trump says aware of border skirmishes between Pakistan, Afghanistan

KSE-100 recovers partially after sharp plunge amid Pak-Afghan border tensions

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

KSA urges restraint

PM to visit Egypt to attend peace summit

Oil rebounds 1% after sharp losses on US-China tensions

President, PM condemn unprovoked border attacks

Torkham border closed

Pak-Afghan border: 23 soldiers martyred, 200 militants killed

Shahtaj Sugar Mills announces COD for its power plant

Read more stories