BML 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.97%)
BOP 31.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.69%)
CNERGY 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.69%)
CPHL 88.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.57%)
DCL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.9%)
DGKC 238.80 Decreased By ▼ -7.02 (-2.86%)
FCCL 55.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.12%)
FFL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
GCIL 31.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.92%)
HUBC 208.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-1.26%)
KEL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
KOSM 7.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
LOTCHEM 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.56%)
MLCF 102.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.57%)
NBP 200.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.14 (-1.54%)
PAEL 53.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.17%)
PIAHCLA 20.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.69%)
PIBTL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.57%)
POWER 17.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.62%)
PPL 184.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.99 (-2.63%)
PREMA 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.37%)
PRL 37.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
PTC 38.29 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.79%)
SNGP 125.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-2.28%)
SSGC 40.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.45%)
TELE 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.56%)
TPLP 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.86%)
TREET 29.25 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.42%)
TRG 76.49 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (2.77%)
WTL 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
BR100 16,821 Decreased By -226.9 (-1.33%)
BR30 53,097 Decreased By -1053.2 (-1.94%)
KSE100 160,603 Decreased By -2495.1 (-1.53%)
KSE30 49,310 Decreased By -874.8 (-1.74%)
World Print 2025-10-13

Bribery indictment: US SEC says India yet to serve summons to Adani executives

Reuters Published 13 Oct, 2025 06:00am

WASHINGTON: The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said Indian authorities have not yet acted on its requests to serve summons and complaints to Adani Group executives over alleged securities fraud and a $265 million bribery scheme, a court filing showed on Friday.

The case is one of the most high-profile attempts by a US regulator to secure cross-border cooperation from Indian authorities in a matter involving one of that country’s largest conglomerates.

The SEC told a New York district court that it has been in repeated contact with India’s law ministry in efforts to serve legal documents to Adani Group founder Gautam Adani and his nephew, Sagar Adani. Its most recent communication with the ministry was on September 14, but no confirmation of delivery has been received.

“The SEC will continue communicating with the India Ministry of Law and Justice and pursuing service of the defendants via the Hague Service Convention,” the filing said.

Neither Adani Group executive is in US custody, and both are currently in India.

Last year, US prosecutors in Brooklyn unsealed an indictment accusing Adani of bribing Indian officials to convince them to buy electricity produced by Adani Green Energy, opens new tab, a unit of the Adani Group.

The SEC complaint alleged that the executives then misled U.S. investors by providing reassuring information about the company’s anti-graft practices.

Adani Group and India’s Ministry of Law and Justice did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. In the past, the Adani Group has called the allegations “baseless” and said it would pursue “all possible legal recourse.” In January, Adani Green Energy said it had appointed independent law firms to review the US charges.

