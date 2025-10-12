BML 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
Pakistan

Russia, Pakistan conduct Druzhba 2025 joint military exercises

BR Web Desk Published 12 Oct, 2025 12:56pm

Russia and Pakistan have concluded the Druzhba 2025 joint military exercises on the territory of Russia’s Southern Military District, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

The drills involved around 200 servicemen from both countries and focused on countering international terrorism.

From the Russian side, Special Operations Forces units with prior experience in counter-terrorism operations participated, while Pakistan was represented by the special forces of the Pakistan Army.

Pakistan, Russia conclude joint counterterrorism exercise

The exercises concluded with awards for the most distinguished servicemen. Following tradition, participants also exchanged souvenirs featuring the Druzhba 2025 emblem.

Launched in 2016, the Druzhba exercises aim to strengthen and develop military cooperation between Russia and Pakistan. They are held alternately in both countries and cover a range of tactical and counter-terrorism scenarios.

