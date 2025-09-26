Pakistan, Russia conclude joint counterterrorism exercise

The Pakistan Army and Russian Armed Forces are holding a joint counterterrorism exercise, “Druzhba-VIII,” from Sept. 15 to 27, the military’s media affairs wing said on Friday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the exercise is focused on refining drills, procedures and techniques in counterterrorism operations, with particular emphasis on drone warfare, urban combat, and countering improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

The Vice Chief of General Staff of the Pakistan Army attended the ceremony as the chief guest, while senior Russian military officials were also present. Troops from both sides demonstrated high standards of professional excellence during the exercise.

The ISPR said the joint training also aims to strengthen historic military-to-military relations between Pakistan and Russia.