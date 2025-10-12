BML 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
World

China blames Philippines for vessels colliding in South China Sea

Reuters Published 12 Oct, 2025 10:51am

BEIJING: China’s coast guard said two Philippine government vessels illegally entered waters in the South China Sea on Sunday, leading to a collision.

One Philippine government vessel “dangerously approached the Chinese Coast Guard vessel” near Sandy Cay, causing the collision for which the Philippine side bears full responsibility, China said.

Taiwan Strait: China condemns US, Canada for sending warships

The area, part of the Spratly Islands in a disputed part of the South China Sea, where Manila and Beijing have had repeated confrontations over the years.

