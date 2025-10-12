China blames Philippines for vessels colliding in South China Sea

BEIJING: China’s coast guard said two Philippine government vessels illegally entered waters in the South China Sea on Sunday, leading to a collision.

One Philippine government vessel “dangerously approached the Chinese Coast Guard vessel” near Sandy Cay, causing the collision for which the Philippine side bears full responsibility, China said.

The area, part of the Spratly Islands in a disputed part of the South China Sea, where Manila and Beijing have had repeated confrontations over the years.