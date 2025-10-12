Economic development: AI policy to be implemented effectively: PM

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday the government wants to utilize Artificial Intelligence for the development of the country’s economy.

“The government is working on priority basis to promote Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence,” the premier said while chairing a meeting in Lahore today on promotion of Artificial Intelligence.

The Prime Minister said implementation of the digital economy will be made more effective through Artificial Intelligence and national policy on Artificial Intelligence will be implemented effectively.

The PM Shehbaz Sharif directed to focus on data protection, data sovereignty and Artificial Intelligence regarding the execution of Artificial Intelligence. He underscored the importance of data protection, data sovereignty and responsible use of AI, saying that these principles must be kept in mind while utilizing Artificial Intelligence technologies.

He instructed to constitute a Steering Committee for promotion and implementation of Artificial Intelligence. The participants of the meeting were briefed about the initiatives being taken on government level regarding Artificial Intelligence. It was informed that an AI Advisory Panel, comprising the experts, is being formed regarding the implementation of Artificial Intelligence.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecom Shaza Fatima, Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Bilal Bin Saqib, and other senior government officials and AI experts.

