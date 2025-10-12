MoI officials barred from holding meetings with foreign diplomats

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control on Saturday barred its officials, including those from attached departments and organisations, from holding meetings with foreign diplomats or representatives of international organisations without prior approval.

According to an official notification, the directive has been issued in accordance with government instructions and Rule 30 of the Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1964.

PM Shehbaz expresses resolve to provide all possible facilities to diplomatic community

It states that no officer of the ministry or its affiliated entities is permitted to engage with foreigners, foreign missions, or international representatives, nor accept invitations in any official or private capacity, unless prior approval is obtained from the secretary interior. The move is aimed at ensuring institutional discipline and safeguarding official protocols in line with government policy, officials said.

