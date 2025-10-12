BML 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
Top US military commander visits Gaza

AFP Published 12 Oct, 2025 04:50am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

WASHINGTON: The head of the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said Saturday he visited Gaza to discuss post-conflict stabilization and insisted no US troops will be deployed to the Palestinian territory.

Admiral Brad Cooper wrote on X that he just returned from a trip to Gaza to discuss creation of a CENTCOM-led “civil-military coordination center” which will “support conflict stabilization.”

An initial deployment of 200 US troops is set to arrive in Israel to help monitor the ceasefire in Gaza between Hamas and Israel under President Donald Trump’s peace plan.

The US military will coordinate a multinational taskforce which will deploy in Gaza and is likely to include troops from Egypt, Qatar, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates.

“America’s sons and daughters in uniform are answering the call to deliver peace in the Middle East in support of the Commander in Chief’s direction in this historic moment,” Cooper wrote on X.

“This great effort will be achieved with no US boots on the ground in Gaza,” Cooper wrote.

Cooper was appointed in early August to lead CENTCOM, the US military command responsible for the Middle East.

Middle East Gaza US President Donald Trump US CENTCOM Israel Hamas war Centcom chief Gaza peace plan US military commander Admiral Brad Cooper

