Wife of SAFCO Group founder Sulemanji G Abro passes away

HYDERABAD: Wife of SAFCO Group founder, country’s renowned scholar and social figure Suleman G. Abro, mother of Sajjad Ali Abro and sister-in-law of Bashir Ahmed Abro passed away.

The deceased was laid to rest in the graveyard of Abra Mohalla Shahdadpur. A large number of people from political, social and academic circles attended the funeral prayers.

Meanwhile, condolences are being offered to Saleman G Abro at Babli House Shahdadpur, where Shams Jafarani, Dr Sona Kangharani, renowned Sufi Manjhi Faqir, former provincial advisor Dr Dost Muhammad Memon, former Taluka Nazim of Tando Bago Muhammad Hashim Dal, Meanwhile, the Indonesian Consulate in Karachi has also expressed its condolences to Suleman G Abro, who is also a member of the Trade Expo. The third funeral of the deceased will be held today in Abra Mohalla Shahdadpur.

