Business & Finance Print 2025-10-12

Largest haircare lesson: L'Oréal Pakistan sets new Guinness World Record

Recorder Report Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 06:12am

KARACHI: L'Oréal Pakistan has made history as it officially hosted the World’s Largest Haircare Lesson, a Guinness World Record-breaking event held at Bahria Auditorium, Karachi.

This first-of-its-kind event in Pakistan was led by renowned haircare expert Saman Nomani, who delivered an engaging, step-by-step session on scalp health, cleansing techniques, and hydration practices. The lesson was attended by 521 individuals taking part collectively, a milestone that earned Pakistan its place in Guinness World Records history, reinforcing L’Oréal’s vision of making beauty a tool for empowerment, education, and transformation.

Speaking on the achievement, Rehan Saeed, Chief Executive Officer and Executive General Manager of L'Oréal Pakistan said that this milestone is a reminder that beauty can be a catalyst for education, empowerment, and collective progress.

At L’Oréal, our ambition is to go beyond beauty, by shaping conversations that elevate communities. “By bringing global expertise to Pakistan and making knowledge accessible to thousands at once, we are proud to place Pakistan on the global stage. This record shows how brands can be forces for education and progress, combining science with accessibility to reshape the beauty landscape and empower individuals through knowledge,” he added.

Trainer Saman Nomani said that leading this record-breaking lesson was an incredible opportunity to share practical, science-backed haircare knowledge with so many people at once. This record shows how education in beauty can be both empowering and transformative.

The World’s Largest Haircare Lesson builds on L’Oréal’s long-standing mission to champion women’s empowerment, challenge stereotypes, and democratize access to beauty knowledge, making it accessible to everyone, everywhere. This achievement reflects L’Oréal’s commitment to creating beauty that moves the world by using science and innovation to make beauty education more inclusive, while empowering women in Pakistan to shape a stronger, more confident future.

Guinness World Record L’Oréal Pakistan World Largest Haircare Lesson Bahria Auditorium

