Lahore protests: police officer shares details of losses

Recorder Report Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 07:05am

LAHORE: DIG Operations Faisal Kamran has said that as Muslims, all firmly believe that Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is the final messenger of Allah, and we are always ready to lay down our lives for the protection of His honour and sanctity.

While addressing a press conference, he said: "it is deeply unfortunate that whenever our beloved homeland moves towards progress and stability, certain groups with hidden agendas try to create unrest and chaos on baseless issues". Over the past few days, a religious and political group has launched a violent protest based on a superficial agenda. “All state institutions collectively prioritised dialogue and exercised maximum restraint in the greater interest of the nation and to maintain peace and order,” Faisal Kamran said.

“We kept all channels of communication open with the group and made every possible effort to address their concerns, but instead of bringing their demands to the negotiation table, they opted for confrontation and violence.”

He said that despite repeated attempts for dialogue, the group rejected every effort for peace and three days ago initiated a wave of violent protests under the guise of religion. During these protests, police, other state institutions, and public property were attacked, and law and order was severely disrupted. Ordinary citizens were assaulted, and their properties were damaged.

The DIG Operations revealed that police officers and personnel were brutally attacked during the violent protests. Among the 112 injured police officials were SP Security Abdul Wahab and SP Model Town Ikhlaqullah Tarar, along with several inspectors and constables. Hundreds of personnel have been treated and discharged after receiving medical aid.

He added that the protesters used sticks, stones, bricks, and firearms indiscriminately. Several weapons were recovered from the rioters at multiple locations. “Some police personnel are still missing after being taken away by the protesters,” he noted.

Faisal Kamran said that police stations were attacked, official vehicles were damaged, and buildings were forcibly occupied. Many police officers’ personal motorcycles were destroyed, and several officers are still unaccounted for.

He further stated that vehicles belonging to Rescue 1122, WASA, and LWMC were seized and used by the protesters during their demonstrations. Numerous calls were received on the 15 helpline from citizens reporting damage to their vehicles and properties.

Expressing dismay, the DIG Operations questioned: “What kind of protest is this where our own people, our own institutions, and our own homeland are being targeted? Have you reflected on the teachings of the very slogan and the flag under which you are acting?”

Faisal Kamran reaffirmed that the Lahore Police stand as the first line of defense in protecting the national interest and the safety of citizens. The police will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with all state institutions, he said, and fully prepared to thwart any move that threatens the peace, sovereignty, or integrity of our country.

