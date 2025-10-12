CDC hosts ‘investor weekend 2025’

LAHORE: The Central Depository Company (CDC) Pakistan Limited, under the guidance of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and with the support of major capital market entities, has kicked off Investor weekend 2025 at a shopping mall in Lahore.

According to a CDC spokesperson, this exciting three-day event, which will continue till Oct 12, is designed to make saving and investments habits easier, approachable, and life-changing.

As part of the y celebrations, the event brings together capital market entities, mutual funds, and brokerage firms offering on-the-spot account opening, Shariah-compliant investment options, and free financial guidance for all visitors.

From students and professionals to families, everyone can join interactive sessions on financial planning, investor protection, and market participation.

Visitors can meet industry experts, ask questions, and explore how smart investing can secure their future, the spokesperson added.

