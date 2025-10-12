Tarar iterates govt’s resolve against terrorism

LAHORE: Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, while reiterating the government’s firm resolve to stamp out menace of terrorism from the country, said the terrorists will face humiliation.

Talking to media here Saturday, he said that Pakistan Army, police, law enforcement agencies, religious scholars, civilians and even children have rendered matchless sacrifices in war against terrorism.

He recalled that successful operations like Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-ul-Fasaad, executed by security forces with the nation’s full backing, brought peace.

He said a political party, undermining all the sacrifices of the nation, began advocating for so-called dialogue with the Fitna al Khawarij. “Tehreek-i-Inteshaar” (movement of chaos) which has no concern for the sacrifices of our martyrs, no concern for the integrity of the country, and whose only interest is in “further dividing KP, worsening the situation and creating safe havens for terrorists within the province.”

