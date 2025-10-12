‘Trump’s UNGA speech’

This is apropos three letters to the Editor from this writer carried by the newspaper on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. This shift was not sudden; it was the culmination of years of resentment.

Donald Trump’s doctrine of “America First” had alienated allies, embittered partners, and emboldened adversaries. By weaponizing tariffs, sanctioning friend and foe alike, and dismantling international agreements, Washington had eroded the very leverage it once wielded. Countries that once tolerated American dominance out of necessity now saw little reason to comply.

As one European delegate noted privately, “When the US withdraws, others rush in. They may have forgotten, but we have not.”

The recognition of Palestine marked a decisive moment. It was not simply a diplomatic statement; it was a strategic realignment. Humanitarian aid would bypass Israel. Sanctions would be imposed directly on Tel Aviv.

Military sales would be withheld. Pension funds and sovereign wealth investments would be divested. These measures, adopted with overwhelming consensus, marked the first time Israel faced comprehensive, global punitive action. For decades, its occupation had been shielded by US vetoes and Western complicity. Now, the shield was shattered.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025