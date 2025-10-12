BML 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
2025-10-12

IBA Karachi launches ‘State of Pakistan’s Economy 2025-26’

Published October 12, 2025

KARACHI: IBA’s Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER) unveiled its flagship report titled “State of Pakistan’s Economy 2025-26 - Missed Opportunity: Revisiting Pakistan’s Choices” authored by esteemed Faculty & Researchers from IBA’s School of Economics & Social Sciences (SESS).

The launch brought together researchers, economists, and students to discuss and reflect upon Pakistan’s economic trajectory amid pressing challenges in governance and climate change.

The report offers an assessment of Pakistan’s economic landscape, highlighting missed opportunities and proposing actionable pathways for sustainable growth and includes chapters on the economic growth landscape, fiscal analysis, and socio-economic implications of the budget 2025-26, as well as trade, business confidence, the digital economy of Pakistan, health, social protection, water scarcity, and climate vulnerability.

The analysis highlights the interplay between economic policies, institutional governance, and climate vulnerabilities, underscoring the need for reforms across multiple sectors.

Renowned economists graced the book launch event, including Dr Naeem Uz Zafar (SI), Chief Statistician, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, and Dr Zehra Farooq, Secretary, Revenue Operations & Analysis, (FBR). The event was moderated by Dr Salman Khalid, Assistant Professor and Director Economic Growth & Forecasting Lab. Dr Naeem emphasized the prioritization of data-driven decision-making, urging targeted and disaggregated measures to be undertaken in collaboration with public and private stakeholders to enhance economies of scale.

At the same time, Dr Zehra commended the report for its rigorous analysis that effectively informs the public and sparks discussions on macroeconomic stability and missed opportunities. Authors and guests presented their perspectives, commending the IBA-CBER and Economics Department’s efforts in producing data-driven analysis of the national economy.

