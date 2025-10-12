KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday, (October 11, 2025)
===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate Ex-gin Upcountry Spot rate Spot rate Difference
for price Ex-Karachi ex. Khi. as Ex-karachi
on 10-10-2025
===========================================================================
37.324 KG 15,100 280 15,380 15,480 -100/-
Equivalent
40 KGS 16,183 300 16,483 16,590 -107/-
===========================================================================
