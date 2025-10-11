Govt committed to boosting citrus exports through value addition, says Jam

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Saturday underscored the government’s strong commitment to improving Pakistan’s agricultural exports through value addition, innovation, and quality enhancement — particularly in the citrus sector.

The minister stated that citrus, especially Kinnow mandarin, holds a vital place in Pakistan’s export portfolio, and regaining its competitive position in global markets is a key priority for the commerce ministry, read a statement.

“Our focus is on strengthening the entire value chain — from farm to foreign markets — by promoting modern agricultural practices, ensuring compliance with international standards, and improving logistics infrastructure,” he said.

Jam was speaking in reference to the recent participation of the Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC) at the Agri Expo Sargodha, where PHDEC organised a technical workshop.

Pakistan is a significant Kinnow producer and exporter of citrus fruits, with Afghanistan, the United Arab Emirates, and Indonesia being major export markets.

During the workshop, experts from the Citrus Research Institute (CRI), Sargodha, shared detailed guidance on pest and disease control, harvest techniques, and post-harvest management aimed at improving fruit quality and reducing export losses.

To facilitate smooth and temperature-controlled exports, the National Logistics Corporation (NLC) presented its reefer container transport solutions and logistics plans for the upcoming citrus season starting in December.

Jam appreciated the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders, noting that “partnerships between farmers, exporters, and government institutions are crucial for building a strong, competitive, and sustainable horticulture export base. Pakistan has the natural potential, and now we must focus on quality, consistency, and global competitiveness.”

PHDEC reaffirmed its commitment to continue working under the ministry to strengthen Pakistan’s citrus value chain and ensure that the country’s agricultural exports meet international quality standards and market expectations.