BML 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
BOP 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.7%)
CNERGY 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
CPHL 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.63%)
DCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
DGKC 244.24 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (1.35%)
FCCL 57.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.67%)
FFL 20.97 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.11%)
GCIL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
HUBC 213.50 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (0.98%)
KEL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.76%)
KOSM 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.09%)
LOTCHEM 26.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 103.37 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.24%)
NBP 205.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.06%)
PAEL 55.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.33%)
PIAHCLA 20.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
POWER 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.68%)
PPL 191.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PREMA 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.58%)
PRL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (5.88%)
PTC 38.35 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (7.48%)
SNGP 130.00 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.59%)
SSGC 40.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (6.26%)
TPLP 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.7%)
TREET 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
TRG 76.50 Increased By ▲ 4.24 (5.87%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.39%)
BR100 17,048 Decreased By -109.3 (-0.64%)
BR30 54,150 Decreased By -156.7 (-0.29%)
KSE100 163,098 Decreased By -1432.6 (-0.87%)
KSE30 50,185 Decreased By -450.6 (-0.89%)
Oct 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Govt committed to boosting citrus exports through value addition, says Jam

BR Web Desk Published 11 Oct, 2025 12:21pm

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Saturday underscored the government’s strong commitment to improving Pakistan’s agricultural exports through value addition, innovation, and quality enhancement — particularly in the citrus sector.

The minister stated that citrus, especially Kinnow mandarin, holds a vital place in Pakistan’s export portfolio, and regaining its competitive position in global markets is a key priority for the commerce ministry, read a statement.

“Our focus is on strengthening the entire value chain — from farm to foreign markets — by promoting modern agricultural practices, ensuring compliance with international standards, and improving logistics infrastructure,” he said.

Rs1.2bn allocation made to revive citrus industry

Jam was speaking in reference to the recent participation of the Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC) at the Agri Expo Sargodha, where PHDEC organised a technical workshop.

Pakistan is a significant Kinnow producer and exporter of citrus fruits, with Afghanistan, the United Arab Emirates, and Indonesia being major export markets.

During the workshop, experts from the Citrus Research Institute (CRI), Sargodha, shared detailed guidance on pest and disease control, harvest techniques, and post-harvest management aimed at improving fruit quality and reducing export losses.

To facilitate smooth and temperature-controlled exports, the National Logistics Corporation (NLC) presented its reefer container transport solutions and logistics plans for the upcoming citrus season starting in December.

Jam appreciated the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders, noting that “partnerships between farmers, exporters, and government institutions are crucial for building a strong, competitive, and sustainable horticulture export base. Pakistan has the natural potential, and now we must focus on quality, consistency, and global competitiveness.”

PHDEC reaffirmed its commitment to continue working under the ministry to strengthen Pakistan’s citrus value chain and ensure that the country’s agricultural exports meet international quality standards and market expectations.

Jam Kamal Khan agriculture sector Pakistan agriculture sector citrus exports

Comments

200 characters

Govt committed to boosting citrus exports through value addition, says Jam

Aurangzeb tells NA: FDI soars 27.2pc to USD4.027bn in FY25

Aurangzeb heads to US amid hopes of staff-level agreement

Six terrorists killed, three cops martyred in DI Khan attack, say police

Dar for timely completion of uplift projects

NA informed: Govt sets up Pakistan Crypto Council

PD’s tariff revision plan may lead to Rs100bn loss: KE

SPI inflation maintains upward trajectory

Trump ratchets up US-China trade war, promising new tariffs

Only cops no valid route: Serve notices via emails or SMS, FTO reminds FBR

Read more stories