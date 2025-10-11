Five terrorists killed, six cops martyred in DI Khan attack: ISPR

Six policemen including trainees were martyred and five terrorists killed in an attack on Police Training School in Dera Ismail Khan district last night, the military’s media wing said on Saturday.

“The assailants attempted to breach the perimeter security, however, their nefarious designs were swiftly foiled by the vigilant and resolute response of law enforcement agencies personnel deployed on duty. In their desperation, the attackers rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the gate,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The ISPR said displaying unwavering courage and professional excellence, police personnel engaged the intruders, eliminating three terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, Fitna al Khwarij. “While cornering remaining two intruding khwarij in a building complex who were later neutralised by Security Forces in a deliberate clearance operation with precision,” it said.

DG ISPR warns appeasement of terrorism will never be tolerated

“In this intense exchange of fire, six brave policemen including trainees, after putting up a heroic fight, embraced shahadat (martyrdom) in the line of duty, while twelve policemen and one innocent civilian also got injured,” the ISPR added.

The military’s media wing said during the heinous attack, terrorists attacked the mosque inside the school complex and not only desecrated the holy place of worship but also barbarically killed a civilian, who was performing the duties of Imam Masjid at the school.

The sanitisation operations in the area would continue and perpetrators of this heinous and cowardly act will be brought to justice, it said.

The ISPR said rhe security forces alongside LEAs in step with the nation remained steadfast in their resolve to eradicate Indian sponsored terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of the brave soldiers and innocent civilians further strengthened their unwavering commitment of safeguarding the nation at all costs.

President, PM condemn attack

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday condemned the DI Khan terrorist attack.

The president paid tributes to the martyred police personnel and expressed sympathies with the bereaved families, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president commended the sacrifices of brave personnel who sacrificed their lives for the protection of the motherland and set a great example.

While praising the timely and bold response of the police and security forces, he reiterated that the entire nation and the security forces were united till complete eradication of terrorism.

PM Shehbaz, in his message, also paid rich tribute to the police personnel who were martyred while bravely confronting the terrorist attackers.

The prime minister offered prayers for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and expressed his profound condolences to their families.

He also prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the attack and directed authorities to ensure they receive every possible medical assistance.

The premier lauded the role of the provincial police force, stating, “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have always been on the frontline in the war against terrorism.” He added that the “whole nation salutes the martyrs.”

Reiterating the national resolve against militancy, the prime minister declared, “Such cowardly acts by terrorists cannot shake our determination against terrorism.” He affirmed the government’s commitment to the complete eradication of all forms of terrorism from the country.