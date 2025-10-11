Dar for timely completion of uplift projects

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday emphasised for timely completion of development projects to avoid unnecessary cost escalation.

He chaired a meeting to review the progress on the projects of national importance, which are being funded by both bilateral and multilateral international partners.

He stressed the need for timely execution of projects so that funds committed by international partners are utilised in the most efficient manner and guided the relevant quarters to have an effective system in place for periodic progress reviews of these projects.

The meeting was attended by the Minister for Economic Affairs, Law Minister, Attorney General, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, Foreign Secretary, Special Secretary Finance Division, Secretary EAD and his team.

