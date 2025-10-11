SPI inflation maintains upward trajectory

ISLAMABAD: Inflation maintained its upward trajectory as the weekly Sensitive Price Index (SPI) for the week ending October 9, 2025, recorded an increase of 0.17 per cent, said the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday.

The most notable rise was observed in the prices of chicken (8.92pc), onions (7.47pc), wheat flour (5.74pc), eggs (2.25pc), gur (1.70pc), garlic and vegetable ghee (1kg) (0.86pc each), vegetable ghee (2.5kg) (0.59pc), firewood (0.50pc), and washing soap (0.23pc).

Conversely, a decline was registered in the prices of tomatoes (11.34pc), bananas (1.29pc), potatoes (0.93pc), LPG (0.59pc), pulse gram (0.35pc), and mustard oil (0.07pc).

Of the 51 essential items monitored during the week, prices of 21 (41.18pc) items increased, 6 (11.76pc) decreased, while 24 (47.06pc) remained unchanged.

On a year-on-year basis, the SPI recorded a 4.34pc rise. Major contributors to this increase included tomatoes (109.82pc), ladies’ sandals (55.62pc), sugar (36.08pc), gas charges for Q1 (29.85pc), wheat flour (17.70pc), pulse moong (15.90pc), gur (13.79pc), beef (12.66pc), diesel (12.57pc), vegetable ghee 1kg (11.86pc), firewood (11.65pc), and vegetable ghee 2.5kg (11.57pc).

However, significant declines were noted in the prices of onions (43.16pc), garlic (28.16pc), electricity charges for Q1 (26.26pc), pulse gram (24.97pc), chicken (24.30pc), potatoes (18.51pc), pulse mash (18.17pc), tea (Lipton) (17.93pc), pulse masoor (3.88pc), and LPG (2.16pc).

For households spending up to Rs17,732 per month, the SPI increased by 0.14pc, rising to 325.88 from 325.43 points.

For the Rs17,732-22,888 bracket, the SPI rose by 0.17pc to 323.89, up from 323.35 points.

Those in the Rs22,889-29,517 expenditure group saw a 0.18pc increase to 346.76 from 346.12 points. The Rs29,518 to 44,175 bracket registered a 0.20pc rise, with the SPI at 333.99 compared to 333.31 points previously.

For households with monthly expenditures above Rs44,175, the SPI recorded a 0.16pc increase to 331.11 from 330.57 points.

Overall, the combined SPI for all expenditure groups stood at 332.75, marking a 0.17pc increase from 332.17 points recorded the previous week.

