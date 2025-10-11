BML 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
Punjab CM, Saudi team discuss trade, investment

Recorder Report Published October 11, 2025 Updated October 11, 2025 09:11am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif held a meeting with the delegation led by Prince Mansour bin Muhammad bin Saad Al Saud, Chairman of the Saudi-Pak Business Forum, to discuss avenues for enhanced trade and investment cooperation between the two brotherly nations.

The chief minister expressed deep respect and admiration for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz. She lauded the Kingdom’s visionary leadership and its unwavering support for Pakistan in times of need.

She also extended her heartfelt gratitude to the Saudi Ambassador for providing essential household supplies to flood-affected communities in Pakistan, highlighting it as a gesture of true brotherhood and solidarity.

PM reaffirms close defence, economic ties with KSA

The visit of the Saudi delegation marks another milestone in further strengthening of economic and diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, a high-level delegation of the Saudi-Pak Joint Business Council arrived in Lahore. Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif personally welcomed the delegation at the airport, underlining the significance of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia bilateral relations.

