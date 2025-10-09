BML 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PM reaffirms close defence, economic ties with KSA

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published October 9, 2025 Updated October 9, 2025 09:31am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s close defence and economic ties with Saudi Arabia, stating that the bilateral partnership is rooted in “brotherhood and mutual trust” and carries significant potential for future collaboration.

The remarks came during a luncheon hosted in honour of the visiting Saudi delegation led by Prince Mansour bin Mohammad bin Saad Al Saud, Chairman of the Saudi-Pakistan Joint Business Council. The visit marks a continuation of efforts to deepen cooperation between the two countries, particularly in defence, trade, and investment.

Speaking at the event, the PM described the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence cooperation agreement as an institutionalisation of longstanding fraternal relations. “We are true brothers, and a brother always stands by his brother,” he said, reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to the protection of the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.

Saudi business delegation arrives in Islamabad to explore investment opportunities

Sharif recalled his early visits to Saudi Arabia in the 1960s, noting the Kingdom’s transformation over the decades. He described his most recent visit to Riyadh as “unique and unforgettable,” commending Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s leadership and the hospitality of the Saudi people. “The Saudi leadership and people have always stood by Pakistan in times of adversity,” he said, adding that both sides were now focused on translating their shared vision into concrete outcomes. The PM highlighted the growing scope of bilateral engagement, with emphasis on trade, investment, research, and innovation.

“This is a time of golden opportunities. Together, we can turn our shared vision into a reality,” he said, stressing the need for unity and strategic planning to meet evolving global challenges. Prince Mansour, for his part, said the Saudi business community was keen to explore strategic investments in Pakistan. He noted that prior to his visit he had held consultations with senior Saudi ministers to identify priority areas for cooperation.

“The Saudi side shares Pakistan’s priorities and is committed to working closely to realise common goals,” he said.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar, federal ministers, senior officials, and leading figures from the business community were also in attendance at the luncheon. The visit is seen as part of broader diplomatic efforts to strengthen bilateral ties amid changing regional dynamics and economic challenges.

