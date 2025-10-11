BML 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
PVMA concerned over surge in terrorist activities

Recorder Report Published October 11, 2025 Updated October 11, 2025 06:58am

KARACHI: Sheikh Umer Rehan, Chairman of the Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA), has expressed concern over the renewed surge in terrorist activities across the country, warning that the escalating wave of violence poses a serious threat to national security, the economy, and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

Citing the Global Terrorism Index 2025, he noted that Pakistan remains among the countries most severely affected by terrorism.

Rehan urged the government to focus on both security measures and economic reforms to ensure sustainable peace, national stability, and the restoration of investor confidence.

“For the past 25 years, Pakistan has been a frontline state in the war against terror,” he said, adding that the country has suffered economic losses exceeding $150 billion and lost thousands of soldiers and civilians in the fight.

Paying tribute to the soldiers who recently laid down their lives in terrorist attacks, calling them “the pride of the nation” he said Pakistan will remain forever indebted to those officers and soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country’s security and defense.

The PVMA chairman reaffirmed that the business community stands shoulder to shoulder with the government and the armed forces in combating terrorism. He stressed that Pakistan now needs a comprehensive and effective national strategy to deal with this growing threat.

