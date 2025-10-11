BML 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
PM felicitates Ethiopian envoy on successful tenure

APP Published October 11, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday congratulated outgoing Ambassador Dr Jemal Beker Abdula of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, on the successful completion of his tenure in Pakistan and thanked him for his contributions for strengthening of Pakistan-Ethiopia relations.

Ambassador Dr Jemal Beker Abdula paid a farewell call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif this afternoon, a Prime Minister’s Office news release said.

The prime minister appreciated the Ambassador’s efforts for achieving significant milestones during his tenure, including the conclusion of the Bilateral Trade Agreement, the resumption of direct flights between Karachi and Addis Ababa.

Highlighting Ethiopia’s important role in Africa, the prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to expand mutually beneficial cooperation with Ethiopia, particularly in trade, investment, agriculture and technical capacity building.

The Ethiopian Ambassador thanked the prime minister for receiving him for a farewell call and expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the support and friendship that was extended to him throughout his tenure by the people and the Government of Pakistan.

The prime minister also conveyed his warm regards for the Ethiopian leadership and expressed his desire to enhance high-level interaction between the two countries.

