Kuwait-Pakistan Expo 2025 to be held in Kuwait

LAHORE: The Kuwait-Pakistan Business Expo will be held from December 11 to 13, 2025 in Kuwait to promote Pakistani products and further strengthen economic relations between the two brotherly countries.

This was announced by Muhammad Saleem, head of a four-member Kuwaiti delegation, during a meeting at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry.

LCCI President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol delivered the welcome address while Senior Vice President Tanveer Ahmad Sheikh, Vice President Khurram Lodhi, delegation members Mohammad Siraj, Nadeem Virk, Sylvester Sam, Tanveer Ahmad Sheikh and former LCCI Executive Committee Member Muhammad Nawaz also spoke on the occasion. The meeting was also attended by Executive Committee Members Firdous Nisar, Karamat Ali Awan, Syed Salman Ali and former EC Member Malik Muhammad Khalid.

Head of the delegation Muhammad Saleem said that efforts are underway to secure a strong market in Kuwait for Pakistani products. He said that the Kuwait-Pakistan Business Expo 2025 would be a major opportunity for Pakistani entrepreneurs to showcase their potential and strengthen their footprint in the Gulf region.

He said that Pakistan and Kuwait enjoy historic and friendly relations and urged the business communities of both nations to explore joint ventures to tap mutual trade and investment opportunities.

LCCI President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol appreciated the delegation’s efforts to enhance trade and investment ties between the two countries. He said Pakistan and Kuwait share a long-standing bond of friendship and cooperation built on trust, respect and mutual interests.

Kuwait, he said, has always stood by Pakistan in times of need and both countries have signed several agreements in the fields of defence, investment and health cooperation.

He added that economic relations between the two countries have been on an upward trajectory. According to data from the State Bank of Pakistan, bilateral trade currently stands at around 1.8 billion dollars. Pakistan’s exports to Kuwait amounted to 113 million dollars, while imports from Kuwait reached 1.68 billion dollars in 2024-25. Pakistan primarily exports meat, rice, fish, textiles and vegetables, while its major imports from Kuwait include petroleum-related products.

He said that the current balance of trade heavily favours Kuwait. However, he expressed optimism that the Kuwait-Pakistan Business Expo 2025 would serve as a catalyst for change by creating new opportunities for joint ventures, trade diversification and investment collaboration. He said that through stronger partnerships and mutual understanding, both countries can achieve a balanced, win-win trade relationship that benefits their economies and strengthens bilateral ties.

The LCCI President said that there is tremendous potential to increase Pakistan’s exports to Kuwait in pharmaceuticals, surgical instruments, sports goods, auto parts, construction materials and IT services. He also mentioned opportunities for joint ventures in Halal Food, mining, healthcare, education, renewable energy, tourism.

Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigol said that that despite being a Muslim-majority country with vast agricultural resources and expertise in food processing, Pakistan’s share in the global Halal food trade, valued at over 5 trillion dollars, remains less than one percent. He said that this presents an enormous untapped opportunity for Pakistan to expand its exports by focusing on Halal certification, branding, and value addition.

He lauded the initiative of organizing the Kuwait-Pakistan Business Expo 2025, terming it an ideal platform for Pakistani investors, entrepreneurs and business leaders to build partnerships with counterparts in Kuwait and across the Gulf region.

LCCI Senior Vice President Tanveer Ahmad Sheikh said that Pakistan and Kuwait not only share deep cultural ties but also complement each other economically. He described the upcoming Expo as a golden opportunity to strengthen B2B relations and emphasized that Pakistani industries possess the capability to successfully compete in the Gulf market. He encouraged both countries’ business communities to collaborate in joint ventures for mutual growth.

He also requested the Kuwaiti delegation to share detailed information regarding the Expo’s objectives, participation procedures and sectoral focus, assuring that LCCI would play a proactive role in promoting the event through its vast communication network. “Through our website, newsletters, social media and direct engagement with more than 46,000 member firms, the LCCI can effectively disseminate information and ensure maximum participation from Pakistani businesses,” he added.

LCCI Vice President Khurram Lodhi presented the vote of thanks, reaffirming the Chamber’s commitment to fostering strong trade and investment ties between Pakistan and Kuwait.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025