Oct 11, 2025
Markets Print 2025-10-11

KE continues crackdown on electricity theft in Sultanabad

Press Release Published October 11, 2025 Updated October 11, 2025 07:14am

KARACHI: K-Electric continued its anti-theft efforts in Sultanabad, removing over 150 illegal connections (kundas) and disconnecting power supply to more than 350 defaulters. These actions are part of the utility’s ongoing drive to curb electricity theft, reduce losses, and ensure safe and reliable power supply across Karachi.

As part of its facilitation initiative under the 'Hum Qadam' scheme, K-Electric also set up a support camp in the area to assist consumers with easy bill payments, address complaints, and process applications for legal connections. Several consumers availed on-the-spot payment options, while new connection requests were also received.

A KE spokesperson stated that such operations will continue until electricity theft is completely eliminated. The spokesperson added that illegal connections not only damage K-Electric’s infrastructure but also pose serious safety risks to residents.

K-Electric urges citizens to discourage electricity theft and ensure timely bill payments, as these efforts are essential to achieving an uninterrupted power supply across the city.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

KE K-Electric electricity theft Sultanabad

