‘Maryam Nawaz Autism School’: CM derives satisfaction from ‘record’ admissions

Recorder Report Published 11 Oct, 2025 05:59am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a meeting on Special Education, in which historic progress was highlighted for the first time in Punjab’s history as over 5,000 special children were enrolled in Maryam Nawaz Autism School within a short span of time.

She appreciated Special Assistant Sania Ashiq and her entire team for their outstanding performance in this regard.

The chief minister announced that underprivileged children will receive free therapy and education at Maryam Nawaz Autism School. She also gave in-principle approval to include special children in “Himmat” Card programme.

On her directions, Punjab government has decided to engage world-class autism experts to enhance quality of education and therapy services. Approval was granted for the procurement of 48 new buses. She also approved uniforms and school designs for students, teachers and staff of Autism School. Moreover, she constituted a 13-member Board of Governors, and a three-year strategic plan for Autism Resource Centre.

Special Assistant Sania Ashiq in a detailed briefing stated that Maryam Nawaz Autism School will implement a customized, evidence-based autism model developed after extensive study of globally successful approaches and international research. A comprehensive functional green curriculum has also been designed, covering communication and language, life skills, Islamic and moral education, technology, physical education and social studies. She apprised Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif that Pakistan’s first Autism School will feature an open gym, walking track, sensory garden and sound therapy centres.

Children aged 3 to 16 years will be admitted, while those enrolled at Maryam Nawaz Autism School and Research Centre will continue to receive education and treatment up to the age of 22 years.

The CM further apprised that a special hybrid model has been developed to provide both visual and written therapy in Urdu and English languages, adding that coaching modules have also been prepared for parents to ensure better coordination between parents and school management.

Sania Ashiq further briefed the chief minister that in order to ensure safety and progress monitoring of students, CCTV cameras will be installed in Autism School while Children Welfare Officers will supervise their protection and well-being.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Punjab government Maryam Nawaz Sharif Sania Ashiq Maryam Nawaz Autism School

