Minister underscores need for making advances in space science, tech

Recorder Report Published 11 Oct, 2025 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Friday underscored the need for Pakistan to advance in space science and technology to accelerate national development and prepare its youth to meet future global challenges.

Addressing the closing ceremony of World Space Week at a Model College for Girls, he said the government is prioritizing space research, recognizing its crucial role in national progress, economic growth, and global competitiveness.

“You will be happy to know that, by the grace of Allah Almighty, next year Pakistan’s first astronaut will enter space and participate in experiments aboard China’s space station,” he announced to applause from students and faculty.

He further revealed that Pakistan’s space agency has also been tasked with pursuing a moon mission by 2035, marking a historic milestone in the country’s space ambitions.

Highlighting the deep link between scientific advancement and civilisational strength, Ahsan Iqbal said, “Whenever Islamic civilization was at its peak – in Baghdad or Muslim Spain – our scholars were the world’s leading astrophysicists. When we broke our connection with science and research, we declined and became dependent on others.”

The minister stressed that countries which invested in human capital and technology now lead the world.

“A country of ten million people dominates two billion Muslims because it invested in education, science and technology,” he noted, urging Pakistan to reinvest in research and innovation to regain its global standing.

He called upon students to rekindle their curiosity and passion for discovery, emphasizing that space exploration inspires confidence, creativity, and leadership in youth.

“If we want our young generation to remain hopeful, innovative, and capable of leading the nation, we must connect them with space exploration,” he said.

