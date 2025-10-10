BML 7.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.57%)
Oct 10, 2025
Venezuela’s Maria Corina Machado wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize

Reuters Published October 10, 2025 Updated October 10, 2025 02:11pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

OSLO: Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday. She won “for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy,” the Norwegian Nobel Committee said in its citation.

The committee chose to focus on Venezuela at this time, in a year dominated by US President Donald Trump’s repeated public statements that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.

Ahead of the announcement, experts on the award had said Trump would not win it as he is dismantling the international world order the Nobel committee cherishes.

The Nobel Peace Prize, worth 11 million Swedish crowns, or about $1.2 million, is due to be presented in Oslo on December 10, the anniversary of the death of Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel, who founded the awards in his 1895 will.

