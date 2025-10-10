BML 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.83%)
BOP 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.7%)
CNERGY 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
CPHL 92.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.63%)
DCL 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.06%)
DGKC 244.24 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (1.35%)
FCCL 57.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.67%)
FFL 20.97 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.11%)
GCIL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
HUBC 213.50 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (0.98%)
KEL 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.76%)
KOSM 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.09%)
LOTCHEM 26.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 103.37 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.24%)
NBP 205.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.06%)
PAEL 55.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.33%)
PIAHCLA 20.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.87%)
POWER 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.68%)
PPL 191.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-0.94%)
PREMA 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.58%)
PRL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (5.88%)
PTC 38.35 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (7.48%)
SNGP 130.00 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.59%)
SSGC 40.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (6.26%)
TPLP 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.7%)
TREET 29.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
TRG 76.50 Increased By ▲ 4.24 (5.87%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.39%)
BR100 17,040 Decreased By -117.1 (-0.68%)
BR30 54,200 Decreased By -106.6 (-0.2%)
KSE100 163,098 Decreased By -1432.6 (-0.87%)
KSE30 50,185 Decreased By -450.6 (-0.89%)
Oct 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India upgrades ties with Afghanistan’s Taliban, says it will reopen Kabul embassy

Reuters Published October 10, 2025 Updated October 10, 2025 10:44pm
Taliban Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi is welcomed on his arrival at New Delhi, India October 9, 2025. Randhir Jaiswal via X/Handout via REUTERS
Taliban Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi is welcomed on his arrival at New Delhi, India October 9, 2025. Randhir Jaiswal via X/Handout via REUTERS

NEW DELHI: India on Friday upgraded ties with Afghanistan’s Taliban administration, giving a boost to the diplomatically isolated group, by announcing it would reopen its embassy in Kabul that was shut after the Taliban seized power in 2021.

The Afghan Taliban administration will also send diplomats to New Delhi, its foreign minister said.

India closed its embassy in Kabul following the withdrawal of U.S.-led NATO forces from war-torn Afghanistan four years ago, though it launched a small mission in 2022 to facilitate trade, medical support and humanitarian aid.

About a dozen countries including China, Russia, Iran, Pakistan and Turkey have embassies operating in Kabul, although Russia is the only country to have formally recognised the Taliban administration, whose members are under U.N. sanctions including a travel ban and asset freeze.

India’s move influenced by tensions with Pakistan, China

India’s announcement came during talks in New Delhi between Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and his counterpart in the Taliban administration, Amir Khan Muttaqi, who is on a six-day visit after getting a temporary exemption on his travel ban.

It was the first such trip to India by a Taliban leader since 2021.

“India will raise its technical mission to a diplomatic mission in Kabul, and our diplomats will also come here,” Muttaqi told reporters on Friday, adding that the aim was for the two countries to slowly return to “normalcy”.

India and Afghanistan have historically had friendly ties, but New Delhi does not recognise the Taliban government.

Afghan Taliban foreign minister heads for first visit to India to foster ties abroad

India and the Taliban are now recalibrating their ties because of souring relations with their neighbour Pakistan as well as New Delhi’s concerns about major power rival China making inroads in Afghanistan, said Harsh Pant, foreign policy head at India’s Observer Research Foundation think tank.

“Engagement does not mean endorsement. There are many things that India is uncomfortable about (under Taliban rule) - minority rights, gender rights, and the human rights landscape in Afghanistan,” he said.

“But there is a pragmatism inherent in India’s engagement with the Taliban … And this visit is, in some ways, continuing that tradition. It certainly can be considered the beginning of a new phase in India-Afghanistan relations under the Taliban government, which have been one-directional so far.”

Muttaqi’s visit aimed to develop ties with New Delhi and highlighted Taliban efforts to expand engagement with regional powers in a quest for economic relations and eventual diplomatic recognition, analysts said.

Western diplomats have said the Taliban administration’s path to recognition is being stalled by its curbs on women.

Afghanistan won’t be springboard for terrorism, foreign minister says

In his opening remarks on Friday, Muttaqi referred to ongoing counter-terrorism efforts and said the Taliban administration would not allow anyone to use Afghanistan’s territory for targeting other nations.

“We hope that Afghanistan and India, on an official level and in different areas, increase their engagement,” he said.

In his remarks about Friday’s deal, Jaishankar said India was “fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Afghanistan.

“Closer cooperation between us contributes to your national development, as well as regional stability and resilience,” he said, adding that India’s “technical mission” in Kabul was being upgraded to an embassy.

Jaishankar did not mention a timeline for the change.

India Afghanistan Subrahmanyam Jaishankar India and Afghanistan U.S. led NATO forces in 2021

Comments

200 characters

India upgrades ties with Afghanistan’s Taliban, says it will reopen Kabul embassy

3 terrorists killed as security forces foil attack on DI Khan police training centre

DG ISPR warns appeasement of terrorism will never be tolerated

Aurangzeb aims to seal IMF staff-level agreement during Washington visit

Pakistan car sales jump 67% YoY to 17,174 units in Sept 2025

White House says Nobel Committee puts ‘politics over peace’

KSE-100 sheds over 1,400 points amid late profit-taking

PC board recommends reference price for First Women Bank privatisation

Rupee inches up against US dollar

Gold price per tola sheds Rs4,578 in Pakistan

Pakistani climber Asad Ali Memon conquers Oceania’s highest peak, completes Seven Summits challenge

Read more stories