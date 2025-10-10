Security forces eliminate 30 terrorists involved in Orakzai attack

Security forces killed 30 Indian sponsored Khwarij involved in the terrorist incident in Orakzai District.

“Security Forces have been conducting a series of retribution operations against the Ks involved in heinous incident that occurred in Orakzai District on 7 October, resulting in the shahadat of brave sons of soil, including Lieutenant Colonel Junaid Tariq and Major Tayyab Rahat,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

The ISPR said that during an operation in the Jamal Maya area of Orakzai, conducted on the basis of credible intelligence, all 30 India-sponsored khwarij involved in the terrorist incident were killed after an intense exchange of fire.

“These successful operations have avenged the heinous act and have brought the main perpetrators to justice,” the military’s media wing said.

It added that sanitization operations were being conducted to hunt and eliminate any other Indian sponsored Khawarji found in the area, “as the security forces of Pakistan are determined and remain steadfast to eradicate and wipe out the menace of Indian Sponsored Terrorism from the country”.

Moreover, President Asif Ali Zardari lauded the security forces’ successful operation and paid rich tribute to Major Sibtain Haider for his valour and sacrifice, saying the nation’s resolve to end terrorism remains unshakable.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also lauded the security forces and said that Pakistan will continue the war against the monster of terrorism until it is completely eliminated from the country.

On October 8, at least 11 military personnel, including a lieutenant colonel and a major, were martyred during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Orakzai.

During the operation, security forces eliminated nineteen Indian sponsored khawarij while sanitization operation was being conducted to eliminate any other, the military’s media wing said.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist attacks, especially in KP and Balochistan after the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) broke a ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022.

On October 8, Pakistan’s military leadership on Wednesday warned of a “swift and decisive response” to any Indian aggression.

The 272nd Corps Commanders’ Conference, chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ), reviewed counter-terrorism operations, regional security dynamics, and the overall operational readiness of the armed forces.

The COAS lauded troops for their “spirit, resolve and determination” in the war against foreign-sponsored terrorism and in post-flood relief operations.