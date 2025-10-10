BML 7.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.13%)
CNERGY 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.78%)
CPHL 91.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.65%)
DCL 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.45%)
DGKC 237.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.18 (-1.32%)
FCCL 55.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.01%)
FFL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
GCIL 31.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.41%)
HUBC 209.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.68%)
KEL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.05%)
KOSM 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
LOTCHEM 25.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.23%)
MLCF 101.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.11%)
NBP 203.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-0.91%)
PAEL 54.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.29%)
PIAHCLA 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.65%)
PIBTL 14.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.87%)
POWER 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-5.14%)
PPL 192.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.8%)
PREMA 42.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.09%)
PRL 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.37%)
PTC 36.35 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.88%)
SNGP 126.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.07%)
SSGC 40.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.88%)
TELE 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.06%)
TPLP 11.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.05%)
TREET 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.39%)
TRG 72.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.69%)
BR100 17,223 Increased By 66.6 (0.39%)
BR30 54,766 Increased By 458.7 (0.84%)
KSE100 165,030 Increased By 499.2 (0.3%)
KSE30 50,792 Increased By 157.2 (0.31%)
Markets

China stocks come off 10-year high; HK extends losing streak on Sino-US tensions

  • Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index was down 1.1%
Reuters Published 10 Oct, 2025 11:26am

HONG KONG: China stocks retreated from a 10-year high on Friday while Hong Kong shares were headed for the longest losing streak since March, as fresh geopolitical frictions curbed risk appetite and profit-taking pressure rose.

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index dropped 1.3%, while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.5% after touching its highest since 2015 on Thursday.

  • Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index was down 1.1%, its fifth straight decline and the longest losing streak since March.

  • Sentiment weakened after China expanded rare earths export controls, following US lawmakers’ call earlier this week for broader bans on the export of chipmaking equipment to China.

  • Beijing has added five elements and tighter scrutiny for semiconductor users, and announced curbs on items related to lithium batteries and artificial graphite anode materials.

  • The CSI Rare Earth Index declined 2%. Shenzhen-listed shares of battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd fell 6.3% and CALB was down 8.6%.

  • “We believe the US and China could both be strengthening their leverage in trade talks, ahead of a potential summit between the two presidents,” Citi analysts said in a note.

  • Profit-taking in chip-related shares also persisted following recent outperformance. The CSI Semiconductor Index slipped 4.1% and the AI sector was down 3.4%.

  • The electric vehicle sector was also under pressure with the New Energy Vehicles Index down as much as 5.2%, after regulators revised tax-exemption rules.

  • Investors await China’s trade data due Monday.

  • “Market sentiment is shifting gears, moving from a liquidity narrative toward profit-driven dynamics,” Yintai Securities said in a note.

  • Overall, the upward momentum of A-share markets is expected to slow down in the fourth quarter, with benchmark indexes likely to be dominated by sideways consolidation and volatility, they added.

