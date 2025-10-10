BML 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.5%)
BOP 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.26%)
CNERGY 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.75%)
CPHL 92.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.07%)
DCL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.19%)
DGKC 240.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-1.01%)
FCCL 56.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.99%)
FFL 20.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
GCIL 31.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.57%)
HUBC 211.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-1.06%)
KEL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.29%)
KOSM 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.96%)
MLCF 102.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-1.96%)
NBP 205.77 Decreased By ▼ -8.03 (-3.76%)
PAEL 55.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.47%)
POWER 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
PPL 193.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-0.94%)
PREMA 43.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 35.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.43%)
PTC 35.68 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (6.92%)
SNGP 127.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.01%)
SSGC 40.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.89%)
TELE 10.07 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.03%)
TPLP 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.45%)
TREET 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
TRG 72.26 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.92%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.99%)
BR100 17,157 Decreased By -108.9 (-0.63%)
BR30 54,307 Decreased By -630.7 (-1.15%)
KSE100 164,531 Decreased By -735.9 (-0.45%)
KSE30 50,635 Decreased By -181.9 (-0.36%)
Oct 10, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India stock benchmarks set to open higher on strong TCS earnings, renewed FPI inflows

  • Gift Nifty futures were trading at 25,245 points
Reuters Published 10 Oct, 2025 07:54am

India’s equity benchmarks are set to open marginally higher on Friday, with focus on information technology stocks after Tata Consultancy Services, the country’s No. 1 software services firm, posted better-than-expected second-quarter revenue.

Gift Nifty futures were trading at 25,245 points as of 7:49 a.m. IST, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 will open above Thursday’s close of 25,181.8.

Nifty 50 has risen in five of the past six sessions, gaining 2.3%, led by about 6% rally in IT stocks.

The sector will remain in focus after TCS beat September-quarter revenue estimates, driven by strength in its banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) segment.

The company said it expects stronger growth in the second half of fiscal 2026.

However, profits missed estimates, weighed down by a surge in severance costs after the company announced plans to cut 2% of its workforce this fiscal year.

While TCS’s results were largely in line, the real catalyst for sentiment was its announcement of a new entity to build world-class artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, analysts said.

Meanwhile, market sentiment was also boosted by the return of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to net buying over the past three sessions. On Thursday, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth 13.08 billion rupees ($147.3 million) on a net basis, per the National Stock Exchange’s provisional data.

Domestic institutional investors have remained net buyers for 32 straight sessions.

While the secondary market showed resilience, the primary market also saw a surge in activity, highlighted by the $1.3 billion maiden share sale by LG Electronics’ Indian unit - the most subscribed billion-dollar IPO in nearly two decades.

Indian shares

Comments

200 characters

India stock benchmarks set to open higher on strong TCS earnings, renewed FPI inflows

SBP governor advocates durable macroeconomic stability

BAA to again become non-functional

Oil little changed amid fading risk premium after Gaza deal

Two KE-specific MoUs inked

Major breakdown in NTDC network: Nepra slaps Rs25m fine on KE

Cabinet approves Strategic Defence Agreement with KSA

Silver gallops to new highs; gold holds firm

Controversial 26th Constitutional Amendment: All 24 SC judges accepted it, says Justice Jamal

ECP declares PTI, SIC members’ independent lawmakers

No manual tax return forms: FBR faces criticism for its persistent failure

Read more stories